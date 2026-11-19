New York City Housing Authority promotes Brianne Pawson to senior supply chain role despite 2019 findings of alcohol abuse and contract manipulation at Throggs Neck Houses.

The New York City Housing Authority has faced intense scrutiny after promoting Brianne Pawson to a senior advisory role overseeing the agency's entire supply chain, despite a 2019 investigation that documented serious workplace misconduct at the Throggs Neck Houses in the Bronx.

Supervisor Promoted After Previous Misconduct Findings

Brianne Pawson was once the subject of scathing testimony before the New York City Council, where she was accused of helping lead a culture of misconduct at the Throggs Neck Houses public housing development in 2019. Now, the New York City Housing Authority has elevated her to the position of Senior Advisor to the Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Management. This decision has sparked immediate backlash from local lawmakers and community leaders who view the promotion as a direct contradiction to previous disciplinary actions taken against her.

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Seven years ago, the New York City Housing Authority attempted to terminate Pawson following a detailed investigation by the city's Department of Investigation. At that time, she was accused of regular and extensive alcohol use on the job, time-and-leave abuse, and sabotaging appliances intended for residents. The agency ultimately reversed the termination order after an appeal, upholding a sixty-day suspension instead, but the underlying issues regarding her conduct remained part of her official employment record.

Lawmakers Condemn Appointment as Rejection of Accountability

Council Member Chris Banks, who chairs the Committee on Public Housing, described the appointment as a slap in the face to the residents of the New York City Housing Authority. He argued that the public would expect the agency to pass on this hire and choose a different direction for leadership. Banks emphasized that promoting an individual with such a documented history undermines the trust that tenants place in public housing management.

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State Senator Nathalia Fernandez, who represents the district containing the Throggs Neck Houses, also criticized the decision. She stated that she wants to believe there are qualified people available who do not have a bad record. Fernandez argued that the appointment highlights another example of the agency's lack of ability to maintain good management standards, suggesting that such choices damage the institution's credibility.

Tenant Leaders Warn of Rewarded Errors and Poor Management

Lehra Brooks, the President of the Throggs Neck Houses Tenant Association, served on the tenants' Executive Board when the termination was first attempted in 2019. She believes that promoting Pawson now sends the wrong message to the community and staff. Brooks argued that the administration is essentially rewarding error, which implies that similar misconduct could happen again. She stated that Pawson let down both the specific tenants of the complex and the entire development.

During the original 2019 oversight hearings, Margaret Garnett, then the Commissioner of the Department of Investigation, provided detailed testimony regarding Pawson's actions. Garnett cited evidence that Pawson engaged in the sabotage of appliances intended for residents' apartments. The Department of Investigation also found evidence that she split up a large contractor job into multiple smaller contracts to circumvent procurement rules, a practice that violates standard city procedures.

Agency Defends Hire While Department of Investigation Stands by Report

Barbara Brancaccio, the Chief Communications Officer for the New York City Housing Authority, defended the promotion by stating that Pawson serves in a position commensurate with her civil service title, qualifications, and experience. Brancaccio noted that Pawson's continued employment and advancement over 17 years is the result of hard work and determination. She also highlighted the authority's commitment to mentor and strengthen New York City's municipal workforce through collaboration with labor partners.

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When pressed on the previous Department of Investigation findings, Brancaccio suggested that the agency has made remarkable progress in transforming its culture and described the 2019 investigation as sensational and long-resolved. She stated that the authority will not entertain the rehashing of nearly decade-old allegations to undermine current achievements. However, the Department of Investigation has issued a statement standing by its original findings, asserting that they provided substantiated evidence of misconduct that was properly referred to the housing authority.