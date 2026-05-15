NYCFC WINS ON MOTHER'S DAY, BUT MAIN QUESTION REMAINS :- WORLD CUP IMPACT?

The New York City Football Club (NYCFC) struggled to hold onto their leads after picking up points in their first four matches, resulting in a dismal 12 points through the first 10 league games of the season. Head coach Pascal Jansen attributed these struggles to a 'mentality issue' where players became too casual and relied on others to pick up the slack. However, NYCFC snapped their winless streak with a win over Columbus on Mother's Day, but their start to the season was marked as their fewest points through 10 games since the club's inaugural season in 2015. After a period of struggling, the tides started to change, and NYCFC won their past two matches, returning to some semblance of form they had at the beginning of the season. The club also secured their star striker Alonso Martinez after the break. Despite struggling for a stretch, NYCFC is still very much in a playoff spot. The pressure will now be on the front office to make some additions during the upcoming summer transfer window, but the main question remains: Can the club continue this form with the World Cup break quickly approaching?

The New York City Football Club ( NYCFC ) struggled to hold onto their leads after picking up points in their first four matches, resulting in a dismal 12 points through the first 10 league games of the season.

Head coach Pascal Jansen attributed these struggles to a 'mentality issue' where players became too casual and relied on others to pick up the slack. NYCFC snapped their winless streak with a win over Columbus on Mother's Day, but their start to the season was marked as their fewest points through 10 games since the club's inaugural season in 2015.

After a period of struggling, the tides started to change, and NYCFC won their past two matches, returning to some semblance of form they had at the beginning of the season. The club also secured their star striker Alonso Martinez after the break. Despite struggling for a stretch, NYCFC is still very much in a playoff spot.

The pressure will now be on the front office to make some additions during the upcoming summer transfer window, but the main question remains: Can the club continue this form with the World Cup break quickly approaching





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NYCFC Pascal Jansen Mentality Issue Striker Winless Streak Opening Day

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