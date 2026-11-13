NYC woman set to give birth next week lost hubby in Brooklyn building collapse: ‘He was so excited’

“He was so excited about the baby. He would say, ‘Oh my God, my baby is coming,’” Llumitasag said.

Nataly Magaly Llumitasig heartbreakingly described to The Post on Friday the moment she learned of the death of 26-year-old husband Jose Luis Caguana Cosquillo — who she said was over the moon about the upcoming birth of their second child.

Nataly Magaly Llumitasig sits in her apartment, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Her husband, Jose Luis Caguana Cosquillo, died in a building collapse.

Also read NYC Investigation Reveals Poor Building Conditions Before Brooklyn Collapse

“His friend from work called me and said there was an accident. He said my husband was not breathing,” the young wife recalled. FDNY members work at the site of a building collapse in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. The building collapsed the previous day.

“I saw him. I was crying. I touched his face. I told him, ‘I love you, I’m going to miss you a lot,’ ” Llumitasig said.

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Dozens forced from homes as NYC checks buildings near deadly Brooklyn collapse for risk of fallingBrooklyn collapse rescue ‘very reminiscent’ of WTC search — with chunks of neighboring building likely to fall: FDNYNataly Magaly Llumitasig and Luis Caguana Cosquillo appear in a photo obtained Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Cosquillo was killed in a building collapse in Brooklyn.

Llumitasig — who immigrated to the US from Ecuador a decade ago and married Cosquilla after he immigrated six years ago — said she doesn’t know how to tell their 4-year-old son, Nathan, that his father died.

“My son doesn’t know nothing. I don’t know how to tell him. I’m going to ask the school counselor how to tell him,” Llumitasig said. Nataly Magaly Llumitasig sits in her apartment, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Her husband, Jose Luis Caguana Cosquillo, died in a building collapse. FDNY members work at the site of a building collapse in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. The building collapsed the previous day. Nataly Magaly Llumitasig and Luis Caguana Cosquillo appear in a photo obtained Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Cosquillo was killed in a building collapse in Brooklyn.