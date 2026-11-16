NYC uses twice as many delivery contractors as Amazon does, data shows — even as city weighs crackdown: ‘Hypocritical’

“If subcontracting is so dangerous, why does the city do exactly what it accuses Amazon of at a much larger scale?” Kris Basmagy, owner of DashWave Delivery, told The Post. “It’s hypocr…

have been using scores of contractors for delivery services for years, The Post has learned. The Delivery Protection Act would force big companies that operate last-mile distribution centers in New York City — with Amazon accounting for 7,000 jobs — to stop outsourcing deliveries to independent contractors.

The bill’s supporters say it will improve drivers’ pay and working conditions and force Amazon to assume more liability for job safety. The Amazon workers who operate trucks in New York face major labor battles here over the proposed Delivery Protection Act.

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But the subcontracting model the city is trying to eliminate is one that its own agencies rely on to provide a slew of services that include food delivery to low-income New Yorkers, according to an Amazon contractor’s analysis of data from the City Comptroller’s office.of public data provided to The Post shows that New York City’s Department of Homeless Services, the Department of Aging and the Department of Transportation rely on some 85 independent contractors to provide meal delivery and construction hauling services. That’s more than twice an estimated 40 third-party contractors that currently deliver Amazon goods throughout the Big Apple’s five boroughs.

Altogether, the city partners with at least 11,617 unique sub-contractors, according to the analysis by Kris Basmagy, whose company DashWave Delivery is among Amazon’s dozens of New York City contractors. Homeless shelters, veterans and low-income families are the chief recipients of the meal services, according to the data.

“If subcontracting is so dangerous, why does the city do exactly what it accuses Amazon of at a much larger scale? ” Basmagy told The Post.

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“It’s hypocritical. ”Hannah Fierick/NY PostDashWave employs 150 drivers who make Amazon deliveries primarily on the Upper East Side. The company would cease to exist if Amazon relocates out of the city, Basmagy said. COPR Industries operates out of Amazon’s distribution center in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and recently increased its workforce from 120 to 170, owner Juan Martinez told The Post.

COPR Industries pays its e-bike delivery drivers $21.50 per hour, according to the company’s owner Juan Martinez. His van drivers are paid $24.75 per hour while e-bike riders earn $21.50 per hour and walkers get $19.50 per hour. COPR also offers health care benefits, a 401 program with an employer matching contribution and two weeks of paid time off among other benefits.

“The uncertainty of what happens if this bill passes is putting a lot of stress on us,” Martinez said. “The really unfair part is that the city is saying we are bad players and do everything wrong. ”Amazon has threatened to abandon its 15-plus warehousesThe delivery companies say their 5,000-person workforce and business model are dependent on the warehouses remaining in the city. Amazon’s 2,000 warehouse employees could also lose their jobs.

Speaker of the New York City Council Julie Menin is charged with authorizing a vote on the controversial delivery bill. A Nov. 12 rally at City Hall by drivers and business owners opposed to the legislation followed a Teamsters-organized rally on Oct. 22, where the mayor urged the City Council to push for a vote on the bill.

A group representing opponents of the bill — the New York Delivers Coalition — is planning to threaten the city on Monday with legal action alleging that the bill violates federal and state protections, according to a media advisory on Sunday. The group has tapped civil rights attorney, Derek Sells of The Cochran Firm.

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Some co-sponsors have begun to express concerns about the job losses and at least one, Phil Wong withdrew his support for the bill over the job issue, asCity Council Speaker Julie Menin — who has the authority to call for a vote on the bill — is more outspoken lately about amending the bill to retain jobs.

“I’m determined to pass a bill that both protects these workers and keeps these jobs in our city,” she said in a statement. “We can and must do both. ” Potential amendments to Intro 518 include a requirement for Amazon and other warehouse operators to own the trucks that subcontractors currently own or lease, according to a source with knowledge of the discussions who did not want to be identified.

Amazon has threatened to close its 15 last-mile delivery warehouses if the bill prevents it from working with delivery subcontractors.

“It’s time for Amazon to adhere to a licensing framework that ensures fair pay, strong worker protections, and more responsible delivery practices,” Menin said in a statement, declining to comment further on negotiations. Amazon said in a statement, “We appreciate that Speaker Menin has met with numerous stakeholders on this bill, including us, and we’ll remain engaged with her and her team as work on the bill continues to try and reach the best outcome for New Yorkers.

” The Amazon workers who operate trucks in New York face major labor battles here over the proposed Delivery Protection Act. Kris Basmagy, owner of DashWave delivery, is an outspoken critic of the Delivery Protection Act. COPR Industries pays its e-bike delivery drivers $21.50 per hour, according to the company's owner Juan Martinez. Speaker of the New York City Council Julie Menin is charged with authorizing a vote on the controversial delivery bill.

Amazon has threatened to close its 15 last-mile delivery warehouses if the bill prevents it from working with delivery subcontractors.