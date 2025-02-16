NYC Under Wind Advisory as Winter Storm Aftermath Brings Strong Winds

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the NYC area, warning of potentially damaging winds following a winter storm that brought a mix of snow, rain, and ice.

A wind advisory has been issued in the NYC area starting at 6 p.m. tonight, the National Weather Service reports. This comes after Saturday's winter storm brought a mix of snow, rain, and ice to the New York City area. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday. The National Weather Service said to expect 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph for portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, and southeast New York.

Eastern Long Island will have the best chance this afternoon as a warm front lifts through with the rest of the area developing this evening behind the cold front, the National Weather Service said. The National Weather Service said there is the potential for isolated wind gusts of 55 to 60 mph this evening following a strong cold frontal passage and across the higher elevations north and west of New York City. High winds can commonly lead to power outages. The National Weather Service suggests gathering your supplies, charging your cell phone, and turning your refrigerator/freezers to a colder setting before an outage. During an outage, here is what you can do:





