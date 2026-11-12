NYC transportation advocates urge likely incoming Democratic leaders Jeffries and Schumer to toss bill slashing funding for public transit

A group of transportation advocates urged the likely new Democratic Congressional leaders — U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer — to rip up

A group of transportation advocacy groups sent a letter to likely Democratic House and Senate leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer asking them to rip up a Republican-authored surface transportation bill that cuts transit funding.

— U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer — to rip up a Republican-authored surface transportation reauthorization bill that significantly cuts transit funding for cities like New York when they are set to take over in January, amNewYork has learned.would be “disastrous” for New York, because it would slash guaranteed transit funding directly affecting the MTA while also eliminating it for Amtrak.

Also read Defeating Schumer and Jeffries Is a Fight That Matters

The legislation, which a Republican-led House committee approved earlier this year, is intended to replace the current surface transportation bill, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed under former President Biden in 2021.

“Our organizations strongly urge you to prevent enactment of HR 8870 , the transportation authorization bill approved by the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee earlier this year,” the letter reads. “Congress should scrap HR 8870 and start over on a new transportation reauthorization in 2027. ” In addition to defunding transit, the signatories said the new bill would steer more money toward highway construction.

The groups that signed onto the letter — including Riders Alliance, Transportation Alternatives, and the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA — sent it in the aftermath of Democrats’ massive wins accross the country last week that put both the U.S. House and Senate solidly under the party’s control. Jeffries and Schumer, both Brooklyn natives who are currently the minority leaders in their chambers, are the favorites to be elevated to speaker of the House and Senate majority leader, respectively, come the start of next year.

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In a statement, Schumer said any transit cuts in the next surface transportation reauthorization bill is a “nonstarter. ” “It would have a significant impact on countless New York infrastructure projects that need steady and reliable funding,” he continued.

“I will continue fighting to ensure the robust funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law remains in the next Surface Transportation Bill. ” A representative for Jeffries did not immediately return amNewYork’s request for comment on the letter. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer watches as U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a news conference ahead of voting on the Senate immigration funding bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

, U.S., May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee/File Photo Danny Pearlstein, Riders Alliance’s director of policy and communications, quoting Jeffries, said that New Yorkers overwhelmingly voted last week for “affordability and accountability. ” “Doubling down on car dependency when it’s never been more expensive is the wrong policy at the wrong time,” Pearlstein told amNewYork.

“This bill takes us backwards…it takes us back to the bad old days of highway construction. ” The signatories say the legislation would also cut funding for the Safe Streets for All grants program, which provides federal dollars to local governments for street safety projects, such as bike lane construction.

“It’s a culture war bill,” Pearlstein said. “And what it’s warring against is a way of life that New Yorkers depend on, being able to choose from many different ways of being able to get around and getting around affordably and efficiently compared to other parts of the country. ” Instead of Build America 250, Pearlstein and the letter’s other authors said they would like to see a bill that “doubles down on transit investment.

” They further request a replacement measure that would “create real incentives for infrastructure repair and maintenance, prioritize transit funding, boost guaranteed passenger rail funding, increase resources for accessibility, pedestrian, and cycling infrastructure, and fund a revived Reconnecting Communities program. ”Those who signed the letter also pleaded with Jeffries and Schumer to fight for passing a temporary extension of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act next month that includes advance appropriations — additional funding the MTA relies on to operate.

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However, they will still be limited in what they can get included in that bill, when it comes up for renewal on Dec. 11, given that Republicans will control Congress until the end of the year.they released last week. They argued passing an extension without advance appropriations would amount to a $265 million cut in Fiscal Year 2027 formula funds.

“We also ask that you do not agree to an extension during the lame-duck session of the IIJA that does not include advance appropriations when the current extension expires on December 11th,” the letter reads. “Congress must protect transit during the period before a new transportation reauthorization act can be finished and passed.

” Brian Frisch, associate director of PCAC, said fighting for the IIJA to be extended with advance appropriations is the most “urgent” business that Jeffries and Schumer must take care of.

“Something will happen, but the makeup of it is unclear at this point,” Frisch said. “So we want to make sure that transit is included when that continuing resolution is put forward. ” Moreover, the letter’s authors asked Jeffries and Schumer to push the Trump administration to restore “all illegally canceled IIJA grants. ”Ethan Stark-Miller is amNewYork’s Transit Editor.

He covers the MTA , the city Department of Transportation, and all other forms of getting around in the Big Apple. He previously covered politics for amNY.

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