NYC Tornado Warning Issued for Queens and JFK Airport

National Weather Service issued a rare tornado warning for parts of New York City, including JFK Airport, on Thursday afternoon. The alert expired at 2pm as the storm weakened, but heavy rain and flood advisories remained in effect for Brooklyn, Queens, and Nassau County.

A National Weather Service alert triggered a rare tornado warning for specific sectors of New York City on Thursday afternoon, urging residents in affected zones to immediately take cover. The specific warning zone encompassed portions of Queens, prominently including the area surrounding JFK Airport and the Rockaway Beach peninsula. This meteorological event occurred at a time when such severe weather phenomena are statistically uncommon for the region during the late part of the year, when warm and moist atmospheric conditions typically dissipate.

Warning Expiry and Storm Weakening

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado threat expired at 2pm ET on Thursday after meteorologists determined the storm system had weakened below severe weather limits. Radar data indicated that the system no longer possessed the necessary energy or rotational characteristics to produce a tornado. Although the specific tornado warning was rescinded, the broader storm system continued to pose significant hazards to public safety and infrastructure across the metropolitan area.

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Flood Advisories for Brooklyn and Queens

Heavy rainfall associated with the passing thunderstorm prompted the issuance of separate flood advisories for parts of Brooklyn, Queens, and southwestern Nassau County. These advisories remained in effect until 2.30pm in the Brooklyn and Queens zones, covering critical locations such as Canarsie, Howard Beach, and Ozone Park. In southwestern Nassau County, the flood advisory extended until 4.30pm to address the persistent risk of water accumulation in low-lying areas and regions with inadequate drainage infrastructure.

Rainfall Accumulation and Traffic Risks

Forecasters predicted an additional half an inch to 0.8 inches of rain for the Brooklyn and Queens advisory area, building on substantial precipitation that had already fallen. In southwestern Nassau County, between one and two inches of rain had accumulated by 1.29pm, causing minor flooding in communities including Long Beach, Freeport, Oceanside, and Valley Stream. The National Weather Service explicitly urged drivers to follow the safety protocol of turning around rather than drowning, noting that the majority of flood-related fatalities occur in motor vehicles attempting to navigate submerged roadways.

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Thunderstorm Movement and Safety Instructions

At 1.39pm, the thunderstorm was located directly over Rockaway Beach, moving northeast at a speed of 10mph, with forecasters expecting it to approach JFK Airport around 1.45pm. The initial warning was triggered by radar-identified rotation within the storm, although no confirmed tornado touchdown was reported. The alert also warned of quarter-sized hail and dangerous flying debris, instructing individuals in mobile homes or vehicles to seek substantial shelter while advising against taking cover beneath highway overpasses.

Extended Severe Weather Concerns

Beyond the immediate New York City alert, parts of central and southern New Jersey remained under a tornado watch until 7pm, highlighting the widespread nature of the severe weather system. The storm system was forecast to pass just south of Long Island on Thursday night, lingering offshore through Friday and bringing localized downpours with rainfall rates approaching one inch per hour. Winds were expected to strengthen with gusts of 25 to 30mph across New York City, Long Island, and coastal Connecticut, potentially causing minor coastal flooding during daytime high tides.