New York City is preparing to take legal action against the Trump administration over the alleged misappropriation of over $80 million in FEMA funds. The funds, originally intended for disaster relief, were reportedly seized by FEMA due to concerns about 'illegal activities' at a hotel housing migrants. City officials have expressed outrage over the move, questioning the legality and transparency of the action.

Lander questioned the legality of the action, remarking that he had never encountered a case where funds could be withdrawn from an account based on 'shifting political winds.'He urged the Adams administration to either initiate a lawsuit or grant him authorization to retain his own legal counsel to pursue a case against Trump. The lawsuit is scheduled to be finalized by February 21. Trump has publicly criticized FEMA, labeling it a 'very big disappointment' and even suggesting its complete elimination. Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has alleged that FEMA illegally spent millions to house migrants in luxury hotels in New York City, claiming that the money was intended for U.S. disaster relief but was misappropriated for high-end accommodations. Musk, however, has not provided any evidence to support his assertions.According to city spokesperson Liz Garcia, the $59 million covers reimbursements for services provided between November 2023 and October 2024, encompassing costs for hotels, security, food, and other necessities. The remaining $19 million was allocated for hotel expenses. Most of the former hotels leased by the city are inhabited by families with children. None would be classified as 'luxury' by conventional travel standards. This is corroborated by a report from City Comptroller Brad Lander, who is currently running for mayor against Adams, published last year. The report revealed that the municipal government paid an average of $152 per night for rooms, with the vast majority located outside Manhattan. Some Manhattan rooms cost around $200 per night, but this is not considered a luxury rate. Rates for five-star hotels in Manhattan typically range from $400 per night to well over $1,000. In 2023, the city began leasing the former Roosevelt Hotel as an intake center for migrants after its closure in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once a historic hotel, it had served as an affordable lodging option before its closure





