NYC takes a beating from the Thanksgiving storm, but residents in hard-hit Queens make the best of it
The Thanksgiving storm had New Yorkers changing holiday plans as they dealt with everything from power outages to closed roads.
had New Yorkers changing holiday plans as they dealt with everything from power outages to closed roads. It was holiday dinner by candlelight for the Sergeant family and they made the most of it.
"It was going great. The food was great, but then we heard a big loud bang. I thought it was lightning hit the tree or something," Michelle Sergeant said. Right outside their house, the source of the problem was visible.
A tree toppled over on 145th Street, damaging cars and downing power lines.
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