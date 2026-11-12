NYC Sweeps 100 Sites After Flatbush Ave Collapse Kills 8

Mayor Zohran Mamdani ordered safety sweeps of 100 construction sites following a deadly building collapse on Flatbush Ave that killed eight people and injured 18 others in Brooklyn.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore provided a critical update at the site of a deadly building collapse on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. The disaster occurred Wednesday afternoon at a three-story apartment building located at 1321 Flatbush Ave, adjacent to an active construction site. This tragedy has triggered a massive citywide response, with the Mayor announcing that the New York City Department of Buildings is commencing immediate sweeps of roughly 100 other construction sites across the city.

Department of Buildings Launches Citywide Inspections

The Department of Buildings is conducting these sweeps starting Thursday to identify potential safety concerns at the connected locations. Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated at the Thursday afternoon press conference that the announcement marks a significant expansion of the city's response to the collapse. The inspections aim to ensure that similar structural failures do not occur at other nearby projects operated by the entities involved in the Brooklyn site. This preemptive action is designed to protect residents and workers across the borough while the primary investigation continues.

Also read One dead, two critical, in three-story building collapse on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn

Investigation Targets Adjacent Construction Site and Building

The comprehensive investigation is led by the Department of Buildings and law enforcement, with involvement from the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office. Officials confirmed that the probe will examine both the collapsed residential building and the adjacent construction site to determine the root cause of the failure. Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani explained that investigators are collecting photographs, video footage, and witness accounts as they work to establish what happened. Tigani emphasized that the team will need greater access to the collapse site before they can conclude the cause of the structural integrity failure.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani Vows Full Accountability

Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed that he was incredibly troubled by the circumstances surrounding the event and stressed that the investigation extends to all projects operated by the implicated entities. Although officials did not identify the five specific entities during the press conference, they confirmed these organizations are linked to roughly 100 other construction sites. Mamdani declared that if anyone or any entity operating in the city bears responsibility, they will be held fully accountable. He also clarified that confusion over the special inspection agency's licensing status may have stemmed from the older Building Information System portal rather than current records.

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Eight Dead and 18 Injured in Brooklyn Tragedy

The death toll from the collapse on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, has been confirmed at eight people, including six adults and two children. Mayor Zohran Mamdani visited several hospitalized victims before the press conference to update the public on their status. Six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at nearby hospitals. Two of those killed were construction workers at the neighboring 2625 Bedford Ave site. In total, 18 people were injured, including 14 civilians and four firefighters, with one person remaining in critical condition.

FDNY Maintains Active Search and Rescue Operations

Despite worsening weather conditions and torrential downpours on Thursday, rescue workers continued searching through the wreckage for anyone trapped beneath the debris. FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore stated that crews have not shifted from rescue to recovery and are still in the active search and rescue phase. Firefighters arrived less than a minute after the first 911 call on Wednesday, with approximately 250 firefighters and emergency medical personnel participating in the response. Bonsignore confirmed that crews are still monitoring the excavation area's structural stability as they work to remove debris and ensure the safety of emergency personnel.