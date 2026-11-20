A 73-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shoved onto Queens subway tracks by a stranger. Good Samaritans pulled her to safety.

A 73-year-old woman was shoved onto subway tracks in Queens in a disturbing, random attack Friday morning, cops and sources said. The attacker — who was still on the loose hours later — came up to the senior straphanger from behind and pushed her onto the roadbed as she waited for a southbound N train at Astoria Boulevard around 10 a.m., police said.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect said anything to the victim, but the two did not know each other, according to law enforcement sources. NYPD officers gather at the Astoria Boulevard subway station in Queens on Nov. 20 after a 73-year-old woman was shoved onto the tracks. Police investigate the scene of the random attack, which left the victim hospitalized in stable condition.

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Good Samaritans helped the victim back up onto the platform before the next train pulled in. She was rushed to Mount Sinai Queens hospital in stable condition, with pain to her right knee, leg and head, cops saidAn apparent stranger shoved a 73-year-old woman onto Queens subway tracks in a disturbing Friday morning attack, cops and sources said.

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The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, bolted from the station, and was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and dark pants, bolted from the scene, sources said.