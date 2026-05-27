NYC small businesses could get zero-interest loans up to $60K under new program

Small business owners struggling to access affordable capital could qualify for zero-interest loans of up to $60,000 under a new citywide partnership that

New York City Comptroller Mark Levine announced a partnership with the Hebrew Free Loan Society to expand zero-interest loans for small businesses. Small business owners struggling to access affordable capital could qualify for zero-interest loans of up to $60,000 under a new citywide partnership will make $8 million available to low- and moderate-income entrepreneurs across the five boroughs, with the goal of helping businesses launch, stay open, or expand without taking on high-interest debt.

The loans are intended for small business owners who may have difficulty securing traditional financing, including entrepreneurs without significant personal wealth, collateral, or longstanding banking relationships, according to Levine, who noted that the program is funded and administered by HFLS, with no city funding involved. The program will prioritize businesses in neighborhoods with high storefront vacancy rates and in historically marginalized communities. HFLS expects to support about 200 small businesses, depending on final loan amounts.

The average loan is expected to be about $40,000, officials said.

“Since my days leading a credit union in Washington Heights, I’ve seen the power and lasting economic and social impact that providing access to capital can have on a business and a community,” said Levine. “The positive return on investment these loans will have for our entire economy is overwhelmingly evident. I encourage any eligible small business looking to establish, sustain, or grow their footprint in New York City to apply for these loans.

”The Hebrew Free Loan Society, founded in 1892, provides interest-free loans to New Yorkers seeking access to affordable capital. The organization is nonsectarian, and borrowers do not have to be Jewish to receive a loan. HFLS officials said the $8 million commitment is the largest amount the organization has dedicated to small business lending in a single year.

“We know how hard it can be for lower-income entrepreneurs to find capital to start or expand a business. For more than a century, the Hebrew Free Loan Society has been a source of opportunity for New Yorkers pursuing the dream of business ownership, and we are proud to partner with Comptroller Levine’s office to ensure that hundreds more small businesses will secure the funding they need to play their part in building New York City’s diverse and dynamic economy,” said Rabbi David Rosenn, president and CEO of the Hebrew Free Loan Society.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of every neighborhood in NYC, and with credit tight and interest rates high, we’re proud to offer an interest-free option designed to meet the needs of mom and pop small businesses in every borough,” he added. That program helped business owners pay for expenses such as rent, equipment, payroll, and marketing, Levine wrote, citing several Manhattan businesses that used the loans to grow, including UpDog Studios in West Harlem, Sipsteria in Morningside Heights, and Skinergy Beauty.

Levine’s office said Wednesday it encouraged HFLS to expand the program citywide and will help promote the loans through community outreach, with a focus on small businesses in disinvested neighborhoods and areas with high storefront vacancy rates. Under HFLS’ small business loan program, repayment begins three months after the borrower receives the loan. Repayment terms are determined on a case-by-case basis by HFLS’ Small Business Committee and typically range from 12 to 36 months.

Payments are made monthly by electronic debit from a checking account, according to the organization. There are no fees, according to the Comptroller’s Office. HFLS does file a Uniform Commercial Code lien against the business’s assets.

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