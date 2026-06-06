NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels could face charges in probe over shady contracts — and DOE is ‘at DEFCON 1’

New York City Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels may face criminal charges over his shady no-bid contract — if City Hall doesn’t sweep the whole thing under the rug.

Investigators are looking into shady contracts signed by New York City Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels when he was a district superintendent, The Post has learned. with non-DOE-approved vendor Sean Kreyling while serving as head of District 3 on the Upper West Side — then split the payments into $25,000 checks in an apparent attempt to evade city financial oversight.

Kreyling’s companies provided temporary foreign-language teachers to city schools. He signed two $180,000 contracts with District 3, one signed by Samuels in 2023 and another with Samuels’ former Deputy Superintendent Mariela Graham in 2024. After Kreyling inked the 2024 deal, his staffing company Language Learning Network inadvertently sent a Spanish teacher into two city schools who had been banned from working for the DOE for sexual misconduct.

The incident triggered an SCI investigation, which ultimately found the school’s principals liable for not having properly vetted the teacher. But a June 2025 SCI report failed to mention Samuels’ involvement, and pinned the blame on Graham, recommending she be fired. Kreyling charged SCI was covering up for Samuels to protect the key Mamdani appointee.

Kreyling told The Post he informed SCI of the Samuels’ signed contract during their initial investigation and offered to share all materials then, but they never followed up. Kreyling said he has spent the last week trying to sound the alarm to City Hall officials — including emailing First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan and messaging Mayor Mamdani on social media — but has gotten no response.

“I had a lot of hope in Mamdani, and I’m very disappointed,” Kreyling said, “I was hoping we could at least come together on protecting kids. ”“Please provide everything you think is relevant, even if it was previously provided to one of our investigators ,” SCI attorney David Casanova wrote Kreyling, according to the message obtained by The Post.

Casanova said he would review the documents and “possibly” schedule a follow-up meeting with Kreyling. SCI officials would not confirm Samuels is now under investigation, but high-ranking education sources said Tweed Hall has been at “DEFCON 1” since The Post’s report and are reacting as if Mamdani’s handpicked schools chief is being probed.

“They’re completely freaked out at the DOE. If SCI is calling witnesses for documents, that means they’re investigating Samuels,” a City Hall insider said.

“City Hall is scrambling, asking about the contract and grant funding. . . .

I heard met with his team to brush it under the rug. . . . he hopes this blows over and he is not held accountable,” according to a well-placed DOE source.

Samuels paid Kreyling from a government grant his district received for foreign language instruction, but the chancellor prematurely terminated the contract in March 2025, records show. The DOE has not responded to The Post’s inquiries about what happened to the remaining, unspent grant funds. Manhattan-based civil and criminal litigator Jason Goldman said the embattled schools chief could face criminal charges.

“If there was a deliberate effort to bypass the city’s financial safeguards, that could potentially lead to criminal exposure from a public corruption standpoint,” Goldman explained. Samuels could be charged with defrauding the DOE, submitting contracts that misrepresented the true nature of the transaction, and for engaging in official misconduct, he added. Federal wire fraud charges over possible electronic payments sent to Kreyling, and emails in which he discussed the payment-splitting scheme, could also result, the lawyer said.

In one email obtained by The Post, Samuels writes that he understands Kreyling is not an approved vendor and suggests a workaround. LinkedIn / Sean Kreyling





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