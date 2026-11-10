NYC’s public-schools system is now officially a $45 billion scandal factory

If its other failings weren’t maddening enough, now the $45 billion city Department of Education is hiring obvious psychos to work with kids and paying “principals” $200,000 to ru…

If its other failings weren’t maddening enough, now the $45 billion city Department of Education is hiring obvious psychos to work with kids and paying “principals” $200,000 to run nonexistent schools.in Bath Beach Oct. 30; he claims he found himself sitting on a nearby bench, drenched in blood but with no knowledge of why.

Scariest of all, he was then working as a substitute paraprofessional at PS 200, a position of trust and responsibility helping young children. Did anyone check his background? After a red-flag few weeks with the NYPD, he joined the Marines only to get discharged, then be rejected for reinstatement as a cop — and that very same day win transport to Bellevue because of his erratic behavior.

Also read New York City Department of Education employee charged with murder in stabbing of jogger

In 2024, cops took him to Coney Island Hospital after he threatened to “chop” his mother and sister into pieces. Meanwhile, Caleb Haraguchi-Combs is earning close to $200,000 a year to serve as principal of an AI/fintech high school . .

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. which Higherups’ decision to abort that school didn’t trouble Manhattan High School Superintendent Gary Beidleman enough to bump Haraguchi-Combs back to his prior salary or otherwise findis neck-deep in accounting and contracting scandals related to his approval of lucrative no-bid contracts, as well his refusal to release information on more than $10 billion in third-party expenditures. And none of this touches the real outrage: most DOE schools’ failure to teach kids how to read, write and do simple math, even as enrollment continues to plummet as any parents who can gets their kids out of the system.