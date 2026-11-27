Love ’em before they leave you.

Hearts were breaking on NYC’s Upper West Side this week as beloved Columbus Ave. institution Zingone Bros. , a vintage grocery store known for fresh produce, confirmed itsOwners, family, and workers gather at Zingone Bros. grocery store on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

The store is closing after 99 years. According to a new report issued by the city comptroller’s office, closings have outpaced openings for three straight years — with scores of iconic, older gems among the mounting losses. This troublesome trend gives tomorrow’s Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and shop at independent stores, a heightened sense of urgency — because while too many have already gone, plenty of jewels remain.

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From vintage clothing boutiques to old-school newsstands to smoked fish specialists, these one-of-a-kind outfits still give the fortunate neighborhoods they call home their distinct character — as city blocks increasingly give over to the same big chains you find anywhere else in the country. Don’t wait for the tearful, inevitable social media posts announcing yet another closure — when you’re done snagging the perfectwas actually a shoe and hat repair shop that sold sweets from a push cart outside.