This West Village wannabe corner store is giving New Yorkers one more reason to stick with their bodega.

New York’s latest corner store comes with a luxury price tag — and plenty of baggage. Founder Sloane Kraftsow recently posed in front of an ad for The Shelf with its catchphrase, “Break Up With Your Bodega.

”And while founder Sloane Kraftsow, 25, is pitching the concept as a “permanent discovery market for emerging consumer brands,” plenty of New Yorkers are discovering they The store has been making waves online for its particularly audacious marketing slogan: “Break Up With Your Bodega. ”Advertisement But instead of inspiring mass divorce filings with neighborhood corner stores, the campaign appears to have struck a nerve with the very Gothamites who rely on them.

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Another put it more bluntly: “The fact that they wanted to make a “luxury” bodega just so they don’t have to interact with the actual community that uses them is just INSANE to me. ”And perhaps the most pressing question facing the new shop: “can you make a chop cheese or a TEC ? ” For generations, bodegas have been more than just places to grab overpriced candy or a dusty can of Arizona.

Often independently owned and operated by immigrant families, they are neighborhood fixtures offering affordable essentials, late-night convenience and, sometimes, a little grace when your wallet comes up short. The Shelf, meanwhile, is selling the kind of products that might make a regular corner-store customer check their bank balance twice. , specialty snacks, beauty products and lifestyle goods — with some prices reaching nearly $20 for a single item.

“As a native New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent, the term ‘luxury bodega’ does not sit right with me,” one commenter wrote beneath a video of Kraftsow’s store. The commenter argued that bodegas are rooted in Latino and working-class communities, where they represent “affordability, accessibility, and convenience for lower-income families” — not “luxury or exclusivity. ” The Shelf stocks products from New York-based brands, including whipped cottage cheese from Hurd and protein-packed dips from Cotto.

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Turning that cultural institution into an upscale trend, the user added, feels like cultural appropriation and gentrification. Another commenter declared: “If it’s not Puerto Rican or Dominican owned, it’s not a bodega. I’ll be here to remind you every day. ” The criticism has spilled onto TikTok, too.

One longtime Big Apple denizen, whose bio says he was born and raised in Bushwick and Ridgewood, reacted to Kraftsow’s slogan in a video.

“Break up with my bodega? Yo get out of here don’t piss me off. A luxurious bodega? Are we deadass yo?

”One commenter reminded the store what a neighborhood corner shop can mean to its customers: “Break up with my bodega? Papi let me charge my phone at 1am when I was locked out the house. Absolutely not.

” Another predicted that the “transplant deli” will be “closed in a few months” and added laughing emojis. reference to the pricey Los Angeles grocery chainKraftsow has spent months trying to hype up The Shelf online, which was originally supposed to open in July before its grand debut was pushed to November. According to her, the business has placed 87 emerging brands across pop-ups and retail locations, with more than 20 eventually landing in stores like Citarella, Erewhon and Fairway.

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Not too shabby for a glorified pantry shelf. But The Shelf isn’t simply selling snacks. Kraftsow describes it as a retail and marketing platform for fledgling brands, offering everything from content creation and product sampling to sales data — because apparently a bag of chips needs a personal branding strategy, too.

In an especially online twist, Kraftsow has framed her store as an antidote to the Internet, saying she wants to help shoppers “fight the algorithm” and discover products in person. Growing up in Miami with three brothers, Kraftsow reserved a spot for whatever was “cool, random, colorful, or probably too new to find at Whole Foods,” as per anAfter working in real estate, she began testing the idea with a grocery cart at wellness events before graduating to Manhattan pop-ups.

Her target demographic? Shoppers 18 to 35 who want to discover the next viral snack before the rest of their group chat. Opening-day TikTok videos quickly sparked debate, with commenters taking issue with the store’s “luxury bodega” branding. And because simply buying groceries is apparently too pedestrian, The Shelf offered its first 100 customers lifetime “ , complete with a permanent Polaroid on the wall, early access to product drops and a complimentary opening-day matcha.

It may be a savvy business model for emerging snack brands hoping to land on the shelves of Erewhon and Citarella. But branding the whole operation a bodega — then urging New Yorkers to “break up” with the real thing — was always going to be a hard sell. Because the corner store down the block doesn’t need a VIP list, a product-drop calendar or a marketing strategy to earn its place in the neighborhood.

It just needs to have your chop cheese ready — and maybe let you charge your phone when you’re in a bind. New York's latest corner store comes with a luxury price tag — and plenty of baggage. Founder Sloane Kraftsow recently posed in front of an ad for The Shelf with its catchphrase,"Break Up With Your Bodega.

"The Shelf stocks products from New York-based brands, including whipped cottage cheese from Hurd and protein-packed dips from Cotto. Opening-day TikTok videos quickly sparked debate, with commenters taking issue with the store's “luxury bodega” branding.