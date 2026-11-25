“How many people have been hurt, harmed, or even killed because of that inane policy?” he asked.

New York City’s ICE chief on Wednesday accused Mayor Mamdani and Gov. Hochul of having “blood on their hands” over theof a Chinatown woman allegedly by an illegal immigrant repeatedly protected by the city’s sanctuary policies.

Kenneth Genalo, who leads the city’s ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations , launched the blistering attack on Fox News after it was revealed that accused killerThe 25-year-old Honduran national while dodging ICE detainers — and was freed again just a day before he allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled Jin Yu, 62, inside her apartment Saturday. ICE NYC Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo blasted the city’s sanctuary policies on “FOX & Friends.

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”” of crime committed by villainous immigrants protected by sanctuary cities.

“All these crimes are preventable,” he added, slamming Mamdani and Hochul’s claims that they are keeping New Yorkers safe. “Nothing could be further from the truth,” Genalo said, explaining that ICE put out “five detainers” for Florentino-Maldonado in the past year, none of which were honored by the NYPD. Alexander Florentino-Maldonado, 25, is alleged to have murdered and sexually assaulted a 62-year-old Chinatown woman.

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“I just saw the other day … an NYPD spokesman said it proudly, ‘We haven’t honored a detainer in 10 years. ’ How many people have been hurt, harmed, or even killed because of that inane policy? ” he asked.

“Right now all they do is put politics over public safety. The people in New York need to realize they don’t have their back,” Genalo said, referring to the Democrat leadership.

“They’re pushing narratives that are false and they’re treating illegal aliens differently than US citizens,” he said. “People always say, ‘Well, US citizens commit crimes too. ’ That is correct, but illegal aliens shouldn’t be in this country. So those are crimes that should have never occurred,” Genalo said.

“And the fact that we placed the detainers on them, and Mayor Mamdani and the city council and Governor Hochul refused to honor them, anyone that gets hurt, that blood is on their hands,” he added. Advertisement Genalo also hit out at bail reform, which allowed repeat offenders like Florentino to be “in and out so fast” through the jail system that he was all but impossible to keep track of.

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“They’re assisting the illegal aliens, not giving the full information, leaving out dates of birth, encouraging their DAs to lower the charges,” Genalo said, saying that victims and their families were getting the worst possible deal. “They never talk about the victims or the angel families, or mention their names, because it doesn’t fit their narrative,” he said. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul attend a Thanksgiving meal distribution in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

Florentino illegally crossed into the US from Mexico in March 2022, where he was quickly caught by Border Patrol agents in Arizona and deported, only to somehow sneak into the country again, according to law enforcement sources. Between February 2025 and last Friday, he notched 38 arrests in New York City, but every time he was released. That crime spree tragically culminated in the alleged strangulation and sexual assault of Jin Yu in her Chinatown home last week.

Mayor Mamdani and Gov. Hochul’s offices did not respond immediately to requests for comment. ICE NYC Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo blasted the city's sanctuary policies on"FOX & Friends.

"Alexander Florentino-Maldonado, 25, is alleged to have murdered and sexually assaulted a 62-year-old Chinatown woman. Florentino-Maldonado racked up 38 arrests and five ICE detainers but remained on the streets. Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul attend a Thanksgiving meal distribution in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.