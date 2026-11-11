NYC’s deadly e-bike dangers have now even reached into our homes

Now that we know the uniquely deadly risks of lithium-ion batteries, it shouldn’t be hard for Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Zohran Mamdani to assure us: Nobody else must die.

Officials address the media in the Bronx, N.Y. , Oct. 28, 2026, after a fatal e-bike fire at the Patterson Houses. Five members of the Adam-Maine family went to sleep in an apartment in The Bronx’s Patterson Houses on Oct. 27 — and only one survived the night.

But now that we know the uniquely deadly risks of lithium-ion batteries, it shouldn’t be hard for Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the City Council to assure us: Nobody else must die. One of the apartment’s residents was storing an e-bike in the apartment’s kitchen, blocking the single exit. counting the six souls in Sunset Park. Over the past seven years, average annual fire deaths have reached 78, up from 65 annually over the seven previous years.

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But even a certified new battery becomes a used, corroded, dangerous battery after months or years of exposure to rain, snow, salt and repeat charges — and the city ignores streetside maintenance and repair of these devices, anyway. First, the City Council must pass a resolution calling on Hochul and the state legislature to regulate e-bikes as a type of motorcycle or car, not as a variant of the human-powered bicycle.

As Andrew Fine of the NYC E-Vehicle Safety Alliance points out, requiring registration of these vehicles would be a step toward a system of annual inspections that would remove dangerous batteries from streets and homes. Second, NYCHA’s board must ban these devices from the city’s public-housing apartments — not just charging them, but storing them, too.

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Third, the City Council must update the fire code to ban e-bikes and e-scooters from private apartments and houses. But if it’s that unsafe to charge them inside — which this advice implicitly acknowledges — it should be illegal to do so. Many private landlords and co-op and condo management companies already ban them from their buildings. Yes, banning e-devices indoors would spark protest from the food delivery-worker collective — and intense behind-the-scenes lobbying by delivery apps.

But delivery apps and restaurants should provide their workers with company-owned equipment. Those businesses should maintain and store e-bikes and e-scooters at their own fire-protected industrial properties — not force workers to put their families and neighbors in danger. Well, New Yorkers also use cars, motorcycles and mopeds for that purpose.

There’s no logical reason to treat battery-powered vehicles any differently, given their now-obvious risks.sidewalk-shed spaceIt’s now impossible to avoid them — often rusted, dented and duct-taped — in any subway car. Governor: We don’t need your mournful tweets when 100 people die in a subway-car inferno after one of these things goes up and someone pulls the emergency brake, trapping everyone. Nicole Gelinas is a contributing editor to the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal and a 2026 CCNY Moynihan Center fellow.