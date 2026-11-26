Dominick Romeo ran a City Council campaign focusing on public safety — only to fall victim to an alleged attack by a deranged vagrant roughly a year later.

focusing on public safety — only to fall victim to an alleged savage attack by a deranged vagrant roughly a year later.for the incident, which he told The Post left him badly battered and, 10 weeks on, still recovering at home.

On Sept. 10, while returning home from an errand, Romeo, a building superintendent, tried to shoo a crazed drug addict away from his building. On Sept. 10, Dominick Romeo, a building superintendent known as the “activist super,” was assaulted outside of the Chelsea building where he lives and works. In this photo, he’s showing where it occurred.

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Instead of walking away, the man, Dakaar Goodsen, allegedly tried to claw Romeo’s eye out — and spent two days in custody atOne of Romeo’s campaign priorities was public safety, with an emphasis on enforcing laws and arresting criminals. He decries the mayor’s gentle approach of outreach to drug addicts and homeless people, even as they commit aggressive crimes.