NYC reveals new details about what could be its biggest parade ever to hail Knicks

City officials revealed new details Sunday about what could be the biggest parade in Big Apple history — the ticker-tape extravaganza for the NBA champion Knicks.

City officials revealed new details Sunday about what could be the biggest parade in Big Apple history — the ticker-tape extravaganza for the NBA champion Knicks.

The hometown hoopster heroes will get a much-deserved victory parade up the Canyon of Heroes on Thursday after winning the finals against the San Antonio Spurs in five games/ New York Knicks owner James Dolan celebrates with his team after becoming the 2026 NBA Finals Champions.

“It was incredible,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani told The Post on Sunday. “I mean, it’s hard to believe it was real, but it’s beautify to wake up to know, yes, it was, and we’re the champions. ” The parade will kick off at Battery Park at 10 a.m. and proceed north on Broadway — a k a the Canyon of Heroes — and wind up at City Hall for a celebration hosted by the mayor.

Big Apple ticker-tape parades have historically been reserved for the biggest celebrations in the city, from the World War II victory parades to New York Yankees’ World Series wins.

“What does the Knicks win mean for New York? It’s a time of celebration. I have joined the fever,’’ said Archbishop of New York Ronald Hicks.

“I watched all the games, especially night until the very end, and was celebrating with everyone,” Hicks said. “Way to go Knicks! ”





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