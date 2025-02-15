NYC Restaurant Linked to Hepatitis A Outbreak, City Urges Vaccination

The New York City Health Department is warning the public about potential exposure to hepatitis A at ilili Restaurant in Manhattan after a food handler tested positive. Anyone who ate at the restaurant between January 31 and February 9 is urged to get vaccinated and monitor for symptoms.

The New York City Health Department is issuing a public health advisory regarding potential exposure to the hepatitis A virus at ilili Restaurant located at 236 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Officials were notified of a case of hepatitis A in a food handler at the establishment. As a precautionary measure, the city is urging anyone who dined at the restaurant or ordered takeout between January 31 and February 9 to get the hepatitis A vaccine if they have not already.

Additionally, the health department advises individuals who consumed food from ilili between January 17 and February 9 to monitor for symptoms of the illness.Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Morse emphasized the importance of vaccination as a protective measure, stating, 'We are urging these restaurant patrons to consult with their providers and get the hepatitis A vaccine as a precautionary measure.' The restaurant has been cleared to reopen by the health department after undergoing a thorough inspection and implementing deep cleaning protocols.A spokesperson for ilili Restaurant confirmed their cooperation with the city's health department and outlined their actions to address the situation. They stated, 'On Wednesday, ilili learned that one of our kitchen employees tested positive for Hepatitis A. As soon as we learned the diagnosis, we contacted the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, have been in constant communication with it, and are cooperating with it fully. The Department of Health inspected our kitchen shortly thereafter and did not find any violations or risks to public health.' The restaurant implemented rigorous sanitation procedures, including deep cleaning every four hours and enlisting the help of third-party cleaners.Dr. Morse stressed the importance of staying informed about recommended vaccinations and practicing good hand hygiene to prevent the spread of diseases. She highlighted that the hepatitis A vaccine is most effective when administered within 14 days of exposure





