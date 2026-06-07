NYC rejects permits for MSG’s outdoor Knicks watch party for Game 3 of NBA Finals

The city pulled the plug on a planned Knicks watch party outside Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals Monday night with President Trump expected to be in the house.

– and widespread street and sidewalk closures around the arena, officials said.

“The permit for the Plaza33 Game 3 watch party was denied by the city’s permitting office in consultation with the NYPD,” an MSG spokesperson said in a statement to The Post. New York rejected permits for a Knicks watch party outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Monday.

“However, the White House will confirm that this is not about the president,” the statement said. “We understand NYPD Tisch is planning additional street closures around Madison Square Garden. ”“This decision was made in coordination with the Secret Service,” a spokesperson said.

“There will be watch parties at other locations, which are currently being determined. ”Other watch parties are planned for Central Park and Brooklyn. Security measures near the Garden will include “both pedestrian and vehicular hard closures,” with the details due to be made public on Sunday night, Secret Service rep Anthony Guglielmi said.

“Physical security enhancements are being installed around Madison Square Garden, including anti-scaling fencing, vehicular mitigation barriers, crowd-control infrastructure and other protective measures designed to ensure a safe and secure environment,” he said. Aristide Economopoulos for NY Post, with the Knicks up 2-0 on the San Antonio Spurs and two games from their first title since 1973.

Pumped-up Knicks fans have flocked to massive watch parties in several spots in the five boroughs – including on 33rd Street outside the World’s Most Famous Arena. Trump’s presence has prompted the FBI and Secret Service to put in place TSA-style security measures including a no-bags policy while urging ticket holders to arrive at least two hours before the 8:30 p.m. tip-off on Monday.

The area outside the Garden will instead be filled with TV news trucks and Secret Service security facilities, law enforcement sources said. New York rejected permits for a Knicks watch party outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Monday. Aristide Economopoulos for NY PostAristide Economopoulos for NY Post





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