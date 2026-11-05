NYC public school students with disabilities face higher dropout rates, more suspensions, report finds

The NYC IBO examined students with disabilities during the 2024-2025 school year, looking at enrollment, disability classifications and more.

Photo courtesy of the NYC Arts in Education Roundtable.were more likely to drop out of high school and less likely to graduate within four years than their peers, according to a new report on the city’s special education system.examined students with disabilities during the 2024-2025 school year, looking at enrollment, disability classifications, school placements, suspensions and educational outcomes.graduation rates than students without disabilities.

They were also more likely to drop out, while a greater share remained in high school beyond the traditional four-year graduation period. Students with disabilities accounted for 23.3% of all students enrolled in the city’s traditional public and charter schools from kindergarten through 12th grade during the school year.

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Three disability classifications — speech or language impairments, learning disabilities and autism — accounted for more than 80% of the city’s students receivingamNewYork reached out to the city’s Department of Education for comment, and is awaiting a response. The analysis also found differences in disciplinary outcomes. Students with disabilities were suspended at a rate of 3.4%, compared with 1.9% among students without disabilities.

Students classified as having an emotional disability experienced particularly high suspension rates, with 13.1% receiving suspensions, more than twice the rate of other disability categories. High school completion outcomes also varied depending on a student’s disability classification. Students with autism, emotional disabilities or intellectual disabilities had worse high school completion outcomes than other students with disabilities, according to the IBO.

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A large majority of students enrolled at Passages Academy, Bronx, or East River Academy on Rikers Island, which serves court-involved youth, were students with disabilities, with students classified with an emotional disability comprising the largest share.costs of special education services provided outside the public school system. amNewYork contacted NYC Public Schools to ask for comment on the IBO’s report and how the school system is addressing the disparities and is awaiting a response. Meanwhile, the IBO said the city has been working to expand special education programming within its own schools.

However, it also noted that ongoing policy changes could influence special education students and their academic outcomes.

“Many recent developments at the local, state and federal level have the potential to affect students with disabilities and their outcomes, and future analysis will take this shifting policy dynamic into account,” the report said. Per the report, these include expansion of public preschool to 2- and 3-year-olds, with potential early evaluation and diagnosis; ongoing and imminent changes in high school graduation requirements in NYS, which include making Regents exams optional; and the state class size mandate.

“I feel that on many occasions the education system fails to identify these disabilities at an early age, delaying intervention and services until the student is older,” the educator said. “The elementary schools are failing to assess the students, and then when they get to intermediate or high school, the behavioral pattern is already established, causing the student to display an inability to follow the rules, regulations and laws inside and outside of school.

”Benefits of having appropriate support Nationally, the number of students receiving special education services has grown, with autism and multiple disabilities among the fastest-growing classifications between 2023 and 2024, the IBO said. Research has shown that academic achievement has increased when students receive appropriate special education services.examining students in Massachusetts, Indiana and Connecticut found that academic achievement increased significantly after students began receiving special education support.

The Staten Island mother told amNewYork that while her daughter Jasmine, who has autism, initially struggled in both private and public kindergarten classes due to lack of support, finding the right placement, securing an advocate and being actively involved in her child’s education made a tremendous difference.

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“Once I got an advocate and the right school setting at P.S. /I.S. 25, it was nothing but great going forward,” she said.

“Being an engaged, educated parent who worked with the school, joined the volunteer groups, and helped foster and build a team that supported my daughter. ” Jasmine was originally placed in the borough-wide District 31 before getting placed in District 75. Now 16 and a junior at Staten Island Tech, Altman said her daughter is thriving.

“My daughter was the first-ever D75 student to pass the SHSAT test and get accepted at Staten Island Tech,” Altman said. “They have been absolutely amazing with my daughter and her IEP needs. ” Jasmine has a 96 average and is taking three college courses. Altman admits that the process of handling IEPs, attending meetings and handling phone calls is not always easy, but seeing her daughter’s success makes it worthwhile.

Denise Ocasio, another mom from Staten Island, shared similar sentiments. She said it was stressful navigating the education system for her son, who had an IEP and is now in college.

“But, I never gave up and fought for my child,” she said. “Parents need to be proactive and advocate for their kids. If you don’t, your kid will fall in the cracks. ”All comments are subject to ourRelated Articles