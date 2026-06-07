NYC public school budgets to be held steady next year, Mamdani says

NYC public school budgets will remain steady next year, keeping funding secure for various programs and instruction, Mayor Zohran Mamdami said.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels opened a new early childhood education center in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday, April 21. NYC public school budgets will not face cuts next year, keeping funding secure for various programs and instruction, Mayor Zohran Mamdami’s administration told amNewYork on Sunday.nearly 10% over the previous six years — a factor that often dictates how much money schools receive — the administration said the schools’ budget will remain steady, or possibly even increase, to support the 2026-2027 academic year.

The news follows months of headlines about the mayor’s budget for the city, which is now at $124.7 billion and under review in the City Council. The NYC City Council pressed education officials during a public hearing in March about the budget, but at the time, the administration could not yet confirm if the nation’s largest public school system would face cuts.

But on June 7, the mayor confirmed that in order for schools to stay stable, and as teachers and other educators prepare for the next school year, funding has to at least stay as is, meaning schools will be allowed to keep their funding even if enrollment drops. It is a scenario officials call “holding schools harmless.

”enters a new era under Chancellor Kamar Samuels–one rooted in excellence, equity and opportunity for every student–we will be holding schools harmless in funding allocations for the coming school year,” the mayor said.

“This investment reflects our belief that students and educators deserve stability as they prepare for the year ahead. ”“We are also committed to responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and will evaluate all programs and spending to ensure resources deliver results for students and families,” he said. Samuels said it is possible funding could even increase next year, but did not elaborate on how much additional financial support schools could receive.

“As we continue building a system that supports academically rigorous integrated schools, we are proud to be providing stability by maintaining or increasing school funding this year,” the chancellor explained. Over the years, teachers have said that cuts have impacted programs, even forcing them to sometimes purchase materials for the classroom using their own money.

, the “hold harmless” funding is a small share of the more than $16 billion the Department of Education spends on public schools and instruction this school year. The article also states that on dozens of campuses, the money represents more than 10% their initial allocations.

“They are community centers for our families, a warm meal every day for every child, a resource for young people struggling, and a respite for our city’s kids, no matter their zip code, immigration status or the language they speak,” the mayor said. Barbara Russo-Lennon is the transit reporter at amNewYork.

She covers news about NYC’s public transportation system, roads, waterways and other topics related to transit in the Big Apple.demand answers over Trump’s Penn Station ‘closed door’ dealsMets’ best 1st-base option is Jared Young after Jorge Polanco’s rehab gets nixedKnicks fever: 26 people arrested at MSG watch party rowdiness – including assaulting cop, blocking traffic and climbing light posts, NYPD saysman shot to death outside of Queens NYCHA complex, multiple suspects sought: Cops Knicks fever: 26 people arrested at MSG watch party rowdiness – including assaulting cop, blocking traffic and climbing light posts, NYPD says





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