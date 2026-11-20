Mayor Zohran Mamdani signs Romanch's Law, ending 160 years of horse-drawn carriage rides in Central Park following the tragic death of Indian tourist Romanch Mahajan.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani officially terminated the city's long-standing horse-drawn carriage industry by signing a new ban into law on Thursday. This historic legislative action concludes a 160-year era of horse-drawn tours that have been a staple of Central Park tourism for generations. The decision follows years of intense advocacy from animal rights groups and was accelerated by a series of tragic incidents involving horses and tourists.

Fatal Crash Triggers Legislative Action

The immediate catalyst for this permanent shutdown was the death of 18-year-old Romanch Mahajan, a tourist visiting from India, on June 17. Mahajan was fatally injured after being thrown from a carriage when his horse bolted unexpectedly. The incident occurred while the driver had stopped the carriage to take a photograph of the Mahajan family. The sudden movement caused Romanch to strike his head on the ground, leading to his eventual death. His family, who were riding in the carriage at the time, witnessed the terrifying moment when the reins were unheld.

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Family Grief Drives Policy Change

Deepak Mahajan, Romanch's father, became a prominent voice in the campaign to ban the carriages, sharing his family's trauma with lawmakers. During a City Council hearing in July, Deepak described the extreme fear and chaos experienced during the accident. He stated that the carriage was shaking and speeding uncontrollably while the driver was distracted. His wife, Priya Mahajan, also spoke about their shattered family, noting they came to New York as a family of four and now must cope with life as three. Their testimony highlighted the psychological toll on victims and the urgent need for regulatory reform.

Honoring Victims With Romanch's Law

The legislation passed by the City Council last month has been officially named Romanch's Law in memory of the deceased teen. Mayor Mamdani acknowledged the end of a significant chapter in New York City history while emphasizing the city's responsibility to the workers affected by the closure. He stated that the administration is committed to working alongside medallion owners, drivers, and stable hands to provide financial support and career transition opportunities. The city estimates that approximately 200 New Yorkers rely on this industry for their livelihood, and the administration aims to ensure no worker is left behind during the transition.

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Political Reflections And Future Timeline

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio attended the signing ceremony, reflecting on previous administrative hesitations regarding the ban. He admitted that past officials could have acted more quickly and simply to address safety concerns, calling it a difficult learning lesson. City Council Speaker Julie Menin praised the collective effort, noting that the council has considered ending the industry for nearly two decades. She emphasized that the law protects both horse welfare and the workers who depend on the trade. All horse-drawn carriages must cease operations by June 1, 2028, allowing ample time for the industry to wind down and for affected employees to retrain or find new employment.

Advocates Celebrate Humane Landmark

Council Member Christopher Marte highlighted the relentless advocacy that led to this milestone, thanking Mayor Mamdani and the advocates who refused to give up on the issue. He noted that while Romanch Mahajan cannot be brought back, the law ensures his death will not be in vain. The legislation represents a commitment to preventing future tragedies and creating a safer environment for both tourists and animals. By banning the carriages, New York City is ushering in a more humane chapter for its public spaces, aligning with modern safety standards and ethical considerations. The ban marks a definitive shift in how the city manages its historic tourist attractions.