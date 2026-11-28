Bronx nursing home residents are trading Bingo for matchmaking, dishing out blunt dating and life advice to Gen Z staffers — from finding a respectful man to avoiding dating-app disasters.

Lydia Marrero knows a player when she sees one — and she isn’t shy about calling out a tramposo. The 83-year-old left her husband after she caught him cheating with her best friend.

She then raised her four children by herself. Marrero’s lesson for the staff is “you can’t trust anybody,” she said through a translator. Asked how involved she is in the love lives of the staff, Marrero said that she likes to “let things take their course. ” But some staff members say she takes a more active role.

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Marrero routinely puts single-and-ready-to-mingle activities coordinator Laura Ayala, 21, in the hot seat. Marrero’s matchmaking tendencies reach beyond the activities room. Tatiana Bennett, 18, says that when she walks the hallways with Marrero and the resident spots someone who catches her eye, “she tries to get you to go to them — she would try to put you on. ”ditch dating apps in droves for retro, face-to-face romance.