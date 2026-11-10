Critics condemn the AIDS Center of Queens County for distributing condoms on Roosevelt Avenue, arguing it exacerbates sex trafficking despite the group's public health mission and city contracts.

The AIDS Center of Queens County is facing intense scrutiny from local residents and community leaders who allege that its public health initiatives are inadvertently worsening the sex trafficking crisis in Queens. The controversy centers on a van operated by the nonprofit that has been spotted on 41st Avenue in the Roosevelt Avenue corridor, where staff members distribute free condoms to individuals involved in street-level prostitution.

Community Anger Over Public Health Strategy

Residents living in the area, which is locally known as the Market of Sweethearts, have expressed deep frustration with the ongoing illicit activities that have plagued their neighborhood for years. Rosa Sanchez, a community voice speaking on behalf of affected neighbors, stated that local residents call authorities every single day to report issues related to crime, drug use, brothels, and street walkers.

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Sanchez argued that public money is being wasted by supplying free condoms to the same individuals who are trespassing in building lobbies and conducting illicit transactions on residential blocks. She emphasized that condoms are already widely available in every pharmacy and bodega, calling the nonprofit's specific distribution strategy in this area an act of lunacy rather than a sensible public health measure.

The Nonprofit's Role and City Contracts

The AIDS Center of Queens County operates under a substantial financial framework, holding more than $40 million in active contracts to provide various social services. According to public records cited in the controversy, at least $34 million of this funding comes from the city of New York, while an additional $10 million is sourced from the state government to support these operations.

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These contracts are designated for a wide range of essential services, including the provision of supportive housing, the prevention of HIV and sexually transmitted diseases, adolescent pregnancy prevention, and syringe exchange programs for drug users. The organization also offers other health care programs that are intended to support vulnerable populations across New York City.

Historical Context and Policy Arguments

The AIDS Institute, which oversees the distribution efforts, states that it has provided free condoms and other safer sex materials to organizations serving sexually active New Yorkers since 1983. This long-standing effort was significantly enhanced in 2007 with the launch of the online New York State Condom Program, known as NYSCondom, which expands access to health resources.

Despite the health-focused intent, critics argue that the current approach ignores the root causes of the visible crisis in the Roosevelt Avenue area. They contend that simply providing condoms does not address the illegal and exploitative nature of the sex trade, which many residents believe is a direct result of policy decisions made by local leadership.

Rising Crime and Political Accountability

Data presented by critics suggests that the number of prostitutes in the Roosevelt Avenue area has increased significantly since Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani took office. The same sources claim that prostitution-related arrests in the zone have dropped by 60 percent during his tenure, fueling allegations that the current administration is turning a blind eye to criminal activity.

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Exodus Cry, a prominent organization against human trafficking, offers a stark counter-perspective to the public health approach. The group asserts that the scourge of sex trafficking would end if men stopped buying sex, describing the industry as a result of male demand for prostitution. They argue that pimps and traffickers generate a hundred billion dollar per year sex trafficking industry by acquiring supply to meet that demand by any means necessary.

Debating the Solution to Trafficking

The debate highlights a fundamental divide in how society should address the intersection of public health, crime, and human rights. Exodus Cry maintains that if sex trafficking is fueled by men's demand for prostitution, then there is ultimately only one way to abolish it.

According to their stance, the solution requires eliminating the demand and rejecting the intrinsic right that some men feel they have over vulnerable women's bodies. This philosophy directly conflicts with the AIDS Center's mission of harm reduction, creating a tense standoff between community members seeking stricter law enforcement and nonprofits dedicated to health equity and disease prevention.