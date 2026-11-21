New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sustained a torn right Achilles tendon during a match against the City Hall press corps, leaving him on crutches.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani suffered a significant sports injury on Thursday night that forced him to appear at a Friday morning news conference on crutches. The 35-year-old mayor tore his right Achilles tendon while playing in a seven-on-seven soccer match against the City Hall press corps on an indoor field in Manhattan's Financial District. The incident occurred during a period of significant administrative change for his city, including his plan to close the Rikers Island jail complex by 2032. He plans to replace the current facility with four borough jails, starting with a Brooklyn facility scheduled to open in 2029.

Mamdani disclosed during the briefing that he had skipped stretching before joining the game, a decision that likely contributed to the strain. He scored shortly after coming on for the City Hall team and was still playing in the second half when he went down. The injury occurred while he was chasing the ball and landed awkwardly on his right leg. No contact from other players was reported on the play, indicating a non-contact tear of the tendon.

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Mayor Mamdani stated that he expects to wear a protective boot for six to eight weeks following the incident. His press secretary, Joe Calvello, and Gothamist reporter David Brand assisted him off the field after the injury occurred. Mayoral spokeswoman Dora Pekec told Gothamist on Friday that it was still unclear whether the mayor would need surgery to repair the tendon. The uncertainty surrounding surgical intervention remains a key factor in his immediate medical prognosis.

Mamdani used crutches to reach the podium and sat on a stool between remarks during the news conference. He joked about the physical toll of his age, saying he forgot that he was 35. City Council Speaker Julie Menin wished him a speedy recovery and joked that a budget fight with the council had played no part in the injury. Mamdani has a personal history with the sport, noting that he captained the soccer team at the Bronx High School of Science during his senior year. He is also a noted supporter of Arsenal.

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Despite the injury, Mamdani reported that City Hall won the match with a score of 10-5. He expressed optimism about his long-term recovery, estimating that he expects to be able to play soccer again in about nine months. The incident occurred amid a busy schedule for the mayor, who is currently focused on major urban policy shifts. His administration continues to push forward with its justice reform agenda despite the personal setback.

The news of the injury has drawn attention to the physical demands of public service at a young age. Mamdani is one of the youngest mayors in the nation, and his active lifestyle is a notable part of his public persona. The game was intended as a light-hearted event to foster relationships between the mayor and the press. Instead, it resulted in a significant medical issue that will keep him out of the field for several months. The City Hall team celebrated the victory despite the loss of their captain to injury.

Medical experts note that Achilles tendon injuries are common in sports involving sudden stops and starts. The lack of proper warm-up, which Mamdani admitted to, significantly increases the risk of such tears. The next few weeks will determine whether the injury can heal conservatively or requires surgical intervention. The mayor's team is monitoring his progress closely to ensure a safe return to duty. His recovery timeline will impact his schedule for the coming months.

The Rikers Island closure plan remains a central pillar of Mamdani's policy platform. The transition to four smaller borough facilities is a complex logistical challenge. The Brooklyn jail is the first in the series and is slated to open in 2029. This timeline aligns with the broader goal of eliminating the Rikers complex entirely by 2032. The mayor's absence from the field does not affect his administrative duties. He continues to oversee the implementation of these major policy changes. The press corps will have to play without their mayor for some time.