NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani takes jab at Cavaliers after Knicks’ sweep

Just like the Knicks, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani can dunk when needed.

Mamdani tweeted a cheeky message Monday night after his beloved Knicks advanced to their first NBA Finals in 27 years by sweeping the Cavaliers with aMamdani may have also taken a playful jab at Ohio Governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy by retweeting a photo of him and his wife Monday night at Game 4 in Cleveland that featured a caption from the candidate: “Date night in Cleveland.

Let’s go Cavs…all the way back! ” The 34-year-old Mamdani has made his love for the Knicks known since he entered the public eye and it surely is extra sweet for him that his first full year in office now includes the Knicks returning to the NBA Finals and on the cusp of potentially winning their first championship — and third overall — since 1973.

The New York Knicks celebrate after winning the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Championship on May 25, 2026 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. He joked at the beginning of the postseason about the exorbitant cost of Knicks playoff tickets by leaning into a familiar fan trope.

“I would say that I blame Trae Young,” Mamdani said, referencing the longstanding beef with the former Hawk and now current Wizards star, “and I think it’s always important to blame Trae Young. ”Mamdani posted a photo of him — in a suit — standing next to Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in the upper sections of Madison Square Garden for the 109-93 Knicks win last Thursday.

Ultra Game team crew socks New York Post receives revenue from affiliate and advertising partnerships for sharing this content and when you make a purchase. The mayor later celebrated the Knicks’ Game 3 win Saturday night with a tweet including legendary announcer Mike Breen’s catchphrase: “BANG #knickstape.

” He’s now readying for New York City to host the NBA Finals, with the Knicks welcoming either the Spurs or Thunder for Games 3 and 4 on June 8 and 10, respectively, and a potential Game 6 on June 16.





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