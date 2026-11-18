New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani officially disbands the NYPD Strategic Response Group, a move praised by radical left groups but criticized for reducing counterterrorism capabilities.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially ended the operations of the NYPD Strategic Response Group, fulfilling a key campaign pledge to separate counterterrorism efforts from protest monitoring. This controversial decision marks a significant shift in the city's public safety strategy and has drawn immediate praise from far-left advocacy networks while raising concerns among law enforcement experts. The move underscores Mamdani's commitment to dismantling what he describes as the militarization of police responses to civil demonstrations.

Mamdani Promises to Disband the Tactical Squad

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the disbanding of the Strategic Response Group on Monday, stating that the decision fulfills a specific promise made to New York voters during the election cycle. In a video statement released by his office, Mamdani criticized the unit's aggressive tactics, asserting that citizens exercising their constitutional right to protest should not face the same law enforcement intensity as individuals suspected of terrorism threats. He emphasized that the separation of these functions is essential for maintaining trust between the community and the police department.

Also read NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Disbands Controversial SRG Counterterrorism Unit

Leftist Groups Celebrate the Structural Change

Radical nonprofit organizations have welcomed the decision as a major victory for their ongoing campaigns against police militarization. The Party for Socialism and Liberation, a group frequently involved in mobilizing protests against capitalism and government policies, posted on X that the mass movement had successfully won the disbandment of the unit. The organization highlighted past incidents where protesters were kettled, beaten, or pepper-sprayed by the Strategic Response Group, framing this administrative change as a critical step toward lasting social justice for working people.

Activist Networks and Funding Connections

The advocacy groups supporting this change are often linked to a broader protest network connected to Neville Roy Singham, a Shanghai-based tech tycoon married to CodePink cofounder Jodie Evans. According to reports, Singham has funneled $278 million into six nonprofits that coordinate activities with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. This financial backing has enabled these organizations to regularly mobilize large-scale demonstrations throughout New York City, focusing on issues such as immigration enforcement, foreign policy, and corporate influence in politics.

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NYPD Unit History and Operational Scope

Before its dissolution, the Strategic Response Group was regarded as a prestigious and highly specialized component of the New York Police Department. Comprising 700 heavily armed officers, the squad was tasked with responding to potential trouble spots across the five boroughs, including patrolling for gang activity in Harlem and deterring terrorists in Times Square. The unit also held responsibilities for managing active shooter situations and responding to mass demonstrations, roles that critics argued led to the over-policing of political protests.

Limited Legislative Record and Fiscal Context

This administrative action stands out as one of the few major initiatives implemented by Mayor Zohran Mamdani during his first ten months in office. Aside from raising taxes on city residents, the mayor has signed only one bill into law, drawing scrutiny to the pace of his legislative agenda. While supporters view the disbanding of the unit as a moral imperative, opponents argue that removing a dedicated counterterrorism and specialized response team may leave the city vulnerable to emerging threats and complex public safety challenges.