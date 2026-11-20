It's not yet clear whether Mamdani will undergo surgery, a spokesperson said. The mayor attended the funeral of Bronx teenager Javits Frimpong Friday morning in a boot.

It’s not yet clear whether Mamdani will undergo surgery, a spokesperson said. The mayor attended the“I scored a goal soon after getting on the pitch, and I forgot that I was 35,” the millenial mayor said at a press conference Friday morning, to which he hobbled to in crutches.

“I tore my Achilles, and I will be in a boot for six to eight weeks, and I will play soccer in about nine months. ”in the game against roughly two dozen reporters, with a final score 8-4, by the Daily News’ count. The mayor disputed that Friday, saying the count was 10-5. Mayor Mamdani is seen wearing a boot on his right leg at City Hall on Friday.

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for nearly an hour before the game started, Mamdani went in cold. He jumped onto the underground pitch at UNLMTD Soccer in the Financial District a few minutes after the game started. The mayor started on offense, scoring one goal, and moved to defense after the press corps started scoring on his team. It was in the last stretch of the game when Mamdani, playing offense, crumpled to the ground, holding his right leg.

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It was not a contact injury. Caught by The News leaving City Hall after rolling out in a wheelchair, Mamdani, as New York City mayors are wont to do, blamed the media, if playfully.