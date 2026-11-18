New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani disbands the Strategic Response Group, a move cheered by activist groups with ties to tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially initiated the dissolution of the police department's Strategic Response Group. This decision marks a significant shift in the city's law enforcement strategy and immediately triggered a strong reaction from various activist networks. The announcement, made during a press conference on Monday morning, confirms a long-standing campaign promise made by Mayor Mamdani. The move aims to replace the elite tactical unit with civilian-led conflict resolution teams. This structural change is designed to alter how the department handles public demonstrations and civil unrest.

Mamdani outlined his rationale for disbanding the Strategic Response Group, emphasizing a need for de-escalation. He stated that the city must prioritize community-based approaches over traditional policing methods during protests. This policy change is intended to reduce tensions between demonstrators and law enforcement officers. Mamdani said the disbanding of the NYPD unit would be replaced with split responsibility between a civilian-led division and new police units. He told reporters that New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat. He added that the new civilian-led approach prioritizes dialogue, engagement and de-escalation.

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Activists celebrated the announcement with immediate enthusiasm. The Party for Socialism and Liberation posted a statement on X declaring the mass movement had won. They described the disbanding as a victory for working people and a rejection of historical tactics like kettling and pepper-spraying. The group noted that the work of turning this victory into lasting change for working people is just beginning. Within Our Lifetime also responded by calling for consequences for NYPD officers who subdued protests in the past. Co-founder Nerdeen Kiswani said the disbanding is overdue and welcome news. She noted that the settlement gave them a way to challenge the NYPD when it violated protesters rights.

Investigative findings reveal deep financial ties between these activist groups and tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham. Singham has funneled $278 million into six nonprofits, including $22.4 million to The People's Forum. This Manhattan organization serves as a key hub for the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Fox News Digital reported witnessing protest organizers entering and leaving this facility with signs and loudspeakers. These activities suggest a coordinated effort in organizing demonstrations against various targets. The Party for Socialism and Liberation is part of a protest network of activist groups tied to Singham. Singham is a Shanghai-based tech tycoon married to far-left CodePink co-founder Jodie Evans.

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Beyond financial support, there is significant personnel overlap between the funded groups and the activist organizations. Claudia De la Cruz, a presidential candidate for the Party for Socialism and Liberation, served on the founding board of The People's Forum alongside Jodie Evans. Evans is the co-founder of CodePink. Brian Becker, a longtime organizer for the Party for Socialism and Liberation, helped build The People's Forum. His son, Ben Becker, is the editor-in-chief of BreakThrough News. This media outlet also shares the same headquarters and funding source from Singham. David Chung, organizing director at The People's Forum, was also seen preparing for anti-war demonstrations in Union Square.

Online influencers have also weighed in on the policy change. Hasan Piker, a streamer who previously named Singham as a financier of political movements, posted a response to Mamdani. He described the disbanding as overdue and welcome news. Piker called for consequences for officers who subdued protests in the past. He noted that one of the hardest problems for the New York City mayor is police reform. He stated that the SRG is a counter terrorism unit that has primarily been deployed on protestors. Piker said he was glad the mayor is moving on this promise to disband the unit. He acknowledged that the settlement gave activists a way to challenge the police when they violated protesters rights.

The decision comes amidst ongoing debates about public safety and protest management. Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the plans in Athens Square Park. The city now faces the challenge of implementing civilian-led teams effectively. Police groups condemned Mamdani over axing the elite NYPD unit. James Gagliano, a retired FBI official, said it is one more step towards emboldening criminals, anarchists and terrorists. He argued that this move could impact the city's ability to manage large-scale protests. Critics worry that removing an elite tactical unit will leave the city vulnerable to violence during demonstrations.

The dissolution of the Strategic Response Group represents a major policy experiment for New York City. It replaces a specialized counter-terrorism unit with civilian conflict resolution. Supporters believe it will foster better community relations and reduce tensions. As the city transitions to this new model, stakeholders will monitor its effectiveness. The role of funded nonprofit organizations may continue to grow in shaping local policy. The next phase involves testing these civilian-led teams in real-world scenarios across New York City. It remains unclear whether the organization had any direct impact on the mayor's decision. The work of turning this victory into lasting change is just beginning for the activist networks involved.