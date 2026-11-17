The city released a plan to help transition horse carriage workers into new careers as they phase out the industry by 2028.

Part of the bill includes creating a transition plan for the roughly"As New York City moves to bring the horse-drawn carriage industry to a close, we have a responsibility to the workers who have built careers in this industry.

This administration will not leave them behind," Mamdani said.

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"Our transition plan will provide financial support and pathways to new careers through training, career guidance and education. We will support workers every step of the way.

" For drivers and stable hands, there will be job training, tuition assistance and career programs through LaGuardia Community College. A new Horse Carriage Worker Industry Program would be established to help open the door to careers in healthcare, technology and skilled trades.

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"LaGuardia will work with each carriage driver and stable hand to ensure they get the workforce training they need to transition to new careers with family sustaining wages," said Kenneth Adams, president of the college. "With more than sixty programs to choose from, including skilled trades, IT, healthcare, and even Veterinary Technology, carriage drivers will be able to design personalized education and training programs to meet their needs and interests.

" Mamdani is also looking into whether electric carriages and pedal-assist bikes could be viable alternatives in Central Park, according to the plan. But it's still unclear how much financial help the workers would receive, which has been a major concern for the Transport Workers Union. The full transition plan is due in April 2027, giving workers more than a year before the industry shuts down in June 2028.

, a tourist from India who was killed after a horse became startled and threw him from a carriage in Central Park.