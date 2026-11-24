NYC Mayor Announces Price Freeze for Citi Bike Memberships and E-Bike Caps
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced a new agreement with Lyft to freeze annual Citi Bike membership costs at $239 through May 2029 and cap e-bike rides at $3.65 for up to 45 minutes, effective January 19, 2027, to make transportation more affordable for working New Yorkers.
Members of the popular Citi Bike program will have e-bike rides capped at $3.65 for up to 45 minutes starting next year, the mayor announced.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is putting the brakes on rising Citi bike prices. A new deal would freeze membership costs and make e-bike rides cheaper, but there’s a catch. Spo who stands to pay and who stands to pay more? NBC New York’s Melissa Russo reports.Also readMamdani and Lyft cap 45-minute Citi Bike e-bike rides at $3.65 for members
Members of the popular Citi Bike program will have e-bike rides capped at $3.65 for up to 45 minutes starting next year, the mayor announced on Monday. The new price cap starts on Jan. 19, 2027.
“Getting around New York City shouldn't come with a price tag that keeps climbing by the minute,” Mamdani said in Monday's announcement. “For too many working New Yorkers, even a bike ride across the borough can become another expense to worry about. The deal with Lyft, the company that owns and operates Citi Bike, also includes a freeze on the cost of membership at $239 per year. That freeze takes effect immediately and will run through May of 2029.
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