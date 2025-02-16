NYC Mayor Adams to Sue Trump Over Migrant Shelter Funding Reversal

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration for revoking over $80 million in migrant shelter funding. This move follows a public call from Comptroller Brad Lander, Adams' primary challenger, urging the administration to take legal action. Lander criticizes the Trump administration and DOGE head Elon Musk, accusing them of 'highway robbery' for diverting taxpayer funds.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) is reportedly planning to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump ’s administration over the revocation of more than $80 million in migrant shelter funding for the city. The letter, penned by Muriel Goode-Trufant, Counsel for the Adams administration, was reportedly sent to city Comptroller Brad Lander — who is running against Adams in this summer’s Democrat primary election for New York City mayor — on Friday.

“As the Law Department is representing the City of New York in this matter, there is no need for an authorization for the Comptroller’s Office to engage external legal counsel,” Goode-Trufant wrote. The letter came just hours after Lander called on the Adams administration to either file a lawsuit or allow him to hire his own attorneys to file a lawsuit against President Trump, as well as Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). “Given the gravity of the situation, we cannot afford to waste any more time,” Lander said in a Friday statement. “If the Mayor would prefer to spend his days advancing President Trump’s agenda instead of fighting for New Yorkers, then the Law Department must allow me to do so.” Lander went on to claim that “Recovering these funds is imperative,” and that “allowing the Trump administration to proceed without consequence would set a dangerous precedent.” The revocation of FEMA funding for New York City migrant shelters transpired on Tuesday and was reportedly a shock to Mayor Adams. Lander, meanwhile, is ironically accusing President Trump and Musk of committing “highway robbery” by preventing taxpayer dollars from being spent on the city’s migrant shelters.that DOGE discovered a $59 million FEMA payment from just last week that was being used to house illegal aliens in “luxury hotels in New York City.” The payment came after former President Joe Biden’s administration had claimed FEMA was not using funds to support illegal aliens.





