NYC Marathon Runner Rachel Apa, 24, Dies After Collapsing at Mile 24 in Central Park

Rachel Apa, a 24-year-old Bucknell field hockey alum, died after collapsing at Mile 24 of the New York City Marathon. Friends and universities paid tribute to the determined athlete who ran to raise funds for Parkinson's disease research.

Rachel Apa, a 24-year-old runner from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday after collapsing at Mile 24 of the New York City Marathon in Central Park.

She was in the final stretch of the race, just a few miles from the finish line, when she suffered a medical emergency. Bystanders and race staff performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator, and paramedics transported her to a nearby hospital, but she could not be saved. The underlying cause of the collapse was identified as rhabdomyolysis, a rare but serious condition in which skeletal muscle tissue breaks down rapidly.

Also read NYC Marathon runner Rachel Apa sent heartbreaking final text before dying on race day

Rachel Apa Cause of Death Explained

This process releases muscle fiber contents into the bloodstream, potentially causing kidney damage, life-threatening heart problems, or organ failure. Apa was running her first marathon and had trained for months for the event. Isabella Pavlides, a 23-year-old pre-med student from Voorhees, New Jersey, remembered her former Bucknell teammate as determined, passionate, and competitive. The two first met at a hockey camp in 2018 before attending Bucknell together.

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She was so competitive, and when she had her mind set on something, she put her whole heart into it and truly believed she could get it done, Pavlides told The Post. She was always radiating confidence. If you could pick one person to get something done, it would be her. Pavlides said Apa played a big part in her decision to attend Bucknell, a liberal arts college in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

From the moment I stepped on campus as a freshman, she essentially took me under her wing and became like my best friend and my big sister, Pavlides said. The pair became roommates in Pavlides sophomore year while both played forward for Bucknell field hockey. Her favorite memory was moving into campus housing together and spending their first night having a sleepover and making cookies.

Bucknell University Honors Rachel Apa

Bucknell University paid tribute to Apa, noting she was a four-year member and key contributor to the Bison field hockey team, scoring 17 goals during her collegiate career and earning Academic All-Patriot League honors. The Bucknell community mourns her loss and extends its heartfelt condolences to all who knew and loved her, a spokesperson said. Charleston Southern University, where Apa began an MBA program this year, said she trained for months for the event.

President B. Keith Faulkner remembered her as a vibrant young woman in the prime of her life and noted her final hours were marked by selfless dedication to helping others as she ran to raise funds in the fight against Parkinson's disease. Medical experts emphasize that deaths during marathons are statistically rare even as participation grows. Dr. Doug Farrell, a nephrologist at Mount Sinai not involved in Apa's treatment, documented a rise in rhabdomyolysis cases at the event.

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In an April study, Farrell noted doctors treated 24 marathon runners for the condition in 2022, a sharp increase from the usual three or four cases. That year the heat index exceeded 76 degrees, marking the hottest race since the event moved to November in 1986. Extreme heat impedes the body's ability to cool itself through sweat evaporation.

Marathon Deaths Rare Experts State

As muscles generate intense heat during running, the body struggles to dissipate it in hot and humid conditions, causing core temperatures to sometimes exceed 104 degrees. This thermal stress accelerates muscle breakdown, often compounded by dehydration. Dr. Jonathan Kim, founding director of Emory Sports Cardiology, said milder muscle breakdown is common among distance runners, but fatal rhabdomyolysis is exceptionally rare, and sudden cardiac arrest remains the primary cause of death in these events.

Recent data indicates the safety landscape for runners has improved. Between 2010 and 2023, nearly 30 million people participated in races, yet the risk of dying from sudden cardiac arrest has fallen by half. The survival rate for individuals who experience cardiac arrest while running is now close to 70 percent, comparable to survival rates in airports and casinos equipped with automated external defibrillators, and a substantial improvement over the standard 10 percent out-of-hospital survival rate.

Dr. Kim advised young athletes to monitor for chest tightness, lightheadedness, and shortness of breath, and to consult physicians before training for long distances.