Joshua Nunez, 35 — who was charged with murder in the brutal early Saturday slaying of tragic Bronx kin Carmen Nunez, 75 — launched the previous disturbing attack on a 66-year-old male …

while dragging her across the floor by her hair was previously busted for pummeling another senior — which landed him just 13 days in jail, officials and sources said.

Joshua Nunez, 35 — who was charged with murder in the brutal early Saturday slaying of tragic Bronx kin Carmen Nunez, 75 — launched the previous disturbing attack on a 66-year-old male stranger, leaving him with a brain bleed, on New Year’s Day 2019, cops said at the time. While prosecutors requested a four-year sentence for Nunez for the crime as part of a plea deal, a judge sentenced him to only 45 days behind bars and four years’ probation.

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Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY PostBut Nunez — who now has a total of 10 arrests on his record — was quickly released after spending only 13 days in jail, according to the city’s Department of Correction. It was not immediately clear why he was released after fewer than two weeks.

Nunez on Saturday killed his aunt, described by neighbors as “the sweetest soul,” during a dispute in the hallway of their shared Manida Street apartment building in Hunts Point, police and sources said. Joshua grabbed his relative by the hair and knocked her to the ground, causing her to hit the back of her head and neck on the edge of a stair, before continuing to yank her hair and drag her body across the floor, according to prosecutors.

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Carmen Nunez, 75, was killed by her nephew, whose rap sheet includes a brutal attack on another elderly victim, sources say. He then relentlessly pummeled her, causing her death, according to a complaint filed in Bronx Criminal Court. The elderly victim was found dying on the couch when officers arrived, and Joshua voluntarily surrendered himself to them, law-enforcement sources said. Investigators have yet to release a motive for the slaying.

In the 2019 attack, Nunez allegedly shoved the other older man to the ground during a clash inside a Courtlandt Avenue bodega. The aunt’s murder happened in the hallway of the family’s Manida Street building in Hunts Point. Video released by the NYPD at the time showed the moment that victim hit his head on a shelf, which knocked him unconscious and left him with a brain bleed.

Joshua was charged by police with attempted murder but pleaded down to felony and misdemeanor assault as well as criminal contempt, the Bronx DA’s office said. The next year, in June, he ended up behind bars again on a criminal contempt charge and failure to appear in court but spent just eight days in lockup, the department said. He landed in cuffs again in October 2020 on assault and criminal contempt charges and remained in jail until February of 2021.

Joshua also has a domestic-violence history, including at least one case where a girlfriend was the victim, according to cops. The gravely injured senior was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. A neighbor told The Post after Saturday’s deadly crime that she ran into the hallway when she heard a commotion and saw the nephew with his face “all bloody.

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“I never knew him to be that,” said the woman, who declined to provide her name. “I never knew him to drink or take drugs. I knew him when he was a little kid, my kids grew up being his friend, and they grew up like that.

“It surprised me. I’m really sad. It bothered me because I was just shocked that it happened, especially by him. ”Another neighbor who identified herself as Phyllis said the victim “was the sweetest soul.

Joshua Nunez appears for his arraignment at Bronx Criminal Court on Monday. Carmen Nunez, 75, was killed by her nephew, whose rap sheet includes a brutal attack on another elderly victim, sources say. The aunt's murder happened in the hallway of the family's Manida Street building in Hunts Point. The gravely injured senior was taken to Lincoln Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.