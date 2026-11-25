Brooklyn student Adrienne McMillan wins NYC Jewelry Week’s inaugural Here We Are High School Award, sponsored by Rio Grande.

The ninth edition of the annual citywide festival, which wrapped Sunday, named Adrienne McMillan, a student at the Brooklyn STEAM Center and member of the Future Jewelers Academy, the recipient of its inaugural Here We Are High School Award.

Sponsored by Rio Grande, the jewelry tools and supplies company owned by Berkshire Hathaway’s Richline Group, the award was presented Friday by NYC Jewelry Week founder Bella Neyman during the Future Jewelers Academy Awards Night at Jewelers Mutual Studio, the festival’s educational hub at 22 Wooster Street in SoHo. McMillan’s winning design, a ring with an organic swirl motif, was hand-carved in wax and cast in brass.

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She received $750 and a tool kit stocked with bench essentials, including a Fretz hammer, carving tools and an assortment of files.

“Adrienne was all smiles, and it was a thrill to see her talent recognized at NYC Jewelry Week. Her work shows real skill at the bench and a clear point of view,” said Dennis Claspell, vice president of sales and marketing at Rio Grande.

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“Every jeweler needs a solid bench to grow from. We’re proud to send Adrienne home with the tools to keep learning, keep experimenting and keep making, and we can’t wait to see what comes next. ” Launched in 2019, Here We Are is NYC Jewelry Week’s initiative to address inequity and underrepresentation across the jewelry industry. Its funding awards, introduced in 2020, have supported emerging entrepreneurs and independent jewelers.

The addition of a high school award extends its remit to those just beginning to explore the trade. With craftsmanship anchoring this year’s NYC Jewelry Week programming, the award underscores the importance of cultivating technical talent alongside creative expression. The Future Jewelers Academy, a flagship program of the Black in Jewelry Coalition’s Education Fund, introduces high school students to career opportunities in jewelry and gemology, helping build a pipeline of skilled makers for the American jewelry industry.

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