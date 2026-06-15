NYC issues weather alert for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds Sunday into Monday

NYC Emergency Management, with the National Weather Service, issued a Sunday alert warning of severe thunderstorms and damaging winds across the five boroughs from Sunday afternoon into early Monday.

NYC Emergency Management, with the National Weather Service, issued a Sunday alert warning of severe thunderstorms and damaging winds across the five boroughs from Sunday afternoon into early Monday.

Residents are urged to monitor alerts through Notify NYC, keep devices charged and be prepared for possible power outages. New York City Emergency Management , in coordination with the National Weather Service, issued a weather alert Sunday warning of severe thunderstorms and damaging winds across the five boroughs from Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. Officials warned that storms could develop quickly, bringing wind gusts potentially exceeding 60 mph, frequent lightning and brief but intense downpours.

The highest risk window is expected between roughly 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, though not all areas will be affected equally.

"Storms can hit hard and without much warning," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a statement, urging residents to take advisories seriously and prepare for rapidly changing conditions. NYCEM Commissioner Christina Farrell emphasized in a statement of her own that even isolated storms could become severe, with dangerous lightning and damaging winds posing the primary threats. NYCEM has activated its Flash Flood Emergency Plan and is coordinating with partner agencies as conditions develop, she added.

While widespread flooding is not anticipated due to fast-moving storm systems, officials warned that localized urban flooding and poor drainage issues remain possible during heavy rainfall. A high risk of rip currents has also been forecast for city beaches, making swimming unsafe, officials said.

In addition, minor coastal flooding is possible in low-lying shoreline areas around the evening high tide. Residents are urged to monitor alerts through Notify NYC, keep devices charged and be prepared for possible power outages. Safety guidance from the agency includes avoiding flooded streets and basements, seeking shelter indoors at the first sign of thunder and staying away from standing water. Officials also advised checking on vulnerable neighbors and ensuring access to flashlights, batteries and emergency supplies.





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