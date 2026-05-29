NYC Israel Parade Highlights Fault Lines Inside Democratic Party

New York City’s annual Israel Day Parade has long been considered a bipartisan tradition.

by KAYLA GASKINS | The National News DeskNEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: People participate in the annual Celebrate Israel Parade on June 3, 2018 in New York City.

Security will be tight for the parade which marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel. New York City’s annual Israel Day Parade has long been considered a bipartisan tradition — but this year, the event is becoming a symbol of the growing divide within the Democratic Party over Israel, Gaza and antisemitism.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced he will not attend Sunday’s parade, becoming the first New York mayor in decades to skip the event. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced he will not attend Sunday’s parade, becoming the first New York mayor in decades to skip the event.

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist who has been sharply critical of the Israeli government and its military campaign in Gaza, said his decision was consistent with positions he expressed during his campaign.

“I said on the campaign trail that I wouldn’t be attending the parade, and I’ve made my views on the Israeli government abundantly clear,” Mamdani said Thursday. The decision comes as debate inside the Democratic Party over U.S. support for Israel continues to intensify following the war in Gaza. In a recent opinion piece, Maryland Democratic Sen.

Chris Van Hollen argued Democrats should reassess the U.S.-Israel relationship and be more willing to criticize Israeli leadership amid the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. But some Democrats and Jewish leaders warn that criticism of Israel has increasingly crossed into antisemitism. Former Maryland state Sen. Bobby Zirkin said he has been alarmed by rhetoric emerging within parts of the party.

Zirkin argued anti-Zionism and antisemitism are often inseparable.

“Being a Zionist just means you believe in the existence of the state of Israel,” he said. “For people who say they’re not antisemitic, just anti-Zionist — that doesn’t make any sense. ” The issue also surfaced during Thursday’s Democratic U.S. Senate debate in Michigan. State Sen.

Mallory McMorrow said she believes Democrats must confront rising antisemitism within the party while also advocating for peace in the region.

“At the Democratic convention, an attendee yelled an antisemitic slur at my husband, who is Jewish,” McMorrow said. “We need to bring about long-term peace for Palestinians and for Israelis, and turning that into not an anti-Netanyahu but an anti-American Jewish message is dangerous. ” One of McMorrow’s opponents, former public health official Abdul El-Sayed, has strongly criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, saying U.S. taxpayer money should not support what he called “apartheid and genocide.

”Meanwhile, Jewish leaders in New York stress the Israel Day Parade has never been about endorsing any one Israeli government, but rather celebrating Jewish identity and the historic ties between New York City and Israel. A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart in Seguin, according to police.

Seguin policA 17-year-old led a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on a chase near Manor Thursday before crashing into another vehicle, seriously injuring the otherNFL legend Tom Brady celebrated the grand opening of his collectibles business’s newest location in downtown Austin on Wednesday. The last day of school at Austin ISD marked a bittersweet goodbye for families at 10 campuses set to close ahead of next school year.

Trustees voted in NovemberA documented Bloods gang member on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list was captured in Austin last week following a brief vehicle pursuit along MoPac, the Texas Depar





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