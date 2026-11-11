NYC is cracking down on illegal e-bikes after concerning fires

New York City is cracking down on illegal e-bikes, scooters and uncertified batteries, targeting the sellers.

New York City is cracking down on illegal e-bikes, scooters and uncertified batteries, targeting the sellers. Between August and mid-September of this year, the city’s department of consumer and worker protection inspect more than 200 shops across the city and issued 136 violations.

This comes after some concerning lithium ion battery fueled fires, like one in the Bronx that killed 4 people. The department of consumer and worker protection commissioner Samuel Levine whose department is behind the crackdown joins WNYC's Sean Carlson to talk more about it. WNYC never asks for nor accepts money for coverage or interviews. Anyone making such a request does not represent WNYC.

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