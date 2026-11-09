NYC invests $25M to expand Code Blue program and strengthen winter weather response

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a $25 million investment to expand New York City's Code Blue program and strengthen the city's response to winter weather, including additional outreach teams, warming centers, and snow-clearing resources.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a $25 million investment to expand New York City's Code Blue program and strengthen the city's response to winter weather, including additional outreach teams, warming centers, and snow-clearing resources.

The city said the funding will help scale emergency services during periods of extreme cold, with more than 300 additional canvassers deployed across the five boroughs to connect vulnerable New Yorkers with shelter and services. NYC Health + Hospitals will also expand its WARM mobile units, which provide medical care and transportation to warming centers and other safe locations.

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"We have spent the past year preparing for any challenge winter throws our way," Mamdani said. "This winter, we're doing things differently - we're expanding Code Blue to reach more New Yorkers in need. " The city is also increasing shelter capacity with more than 800 additional beds and plans to open more warming centers during severe weather events. At the same time, the Department of Sanitation is expanding its snow and ice operations.

Officials said the agency has more than 2,200 vehicles that can be converted into snowplows, 700 salt spreaders, and 500 million pounds of salt stockpiled for the winter season. The city has also acquired 120 snow blowers and raised pay for emergency snow shovelers to $30 an hour. According to the National Weather Service, a strong El Niño pattern could bring a warmer, wetter winter with increased chances of rain, sleet, ice, and heavy wet snow.

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"Winter weather can be dangerous for everyone, but particularly for vulnerable populations," NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell said. "We encourage New Yorkers to review and update their winter heating safety and emergency plans. " The city said agencies have also stepped up preparations at public housing developments, schools, parks and other facilities ahead of the winter season. Stay informed about extreme weather, power outages, emergency resources and more by texting NOTIFYNYC to 692-692 or download the mobile app.

During heat season, which runs from Oct. 1 through May 31, every New York City tenant is legally entitled to heat and hot water. Apartments must maintain a temperature of at least 62 degrees Fahrenheit overnight, regardless of the outdoor temperature, and at least 68 degrees Fahrenheit during the day when the temperature falls below 55 degrees. If your apartment does not have adequate heat or hot water, contact your landlord.

If the problem is not addressed promptly, call 311 to request an HPD inspection. Uniformed inspectors can issue violations and, when warranted, coordinate emergency repairs. Energy costs are a significant household expense — you can learn about programs to help lower your energy bills by visiting nyc.gov/utility-advocacyFires and fire-related fatalities increase during the cold winter months.

Protect yourself, your family and your community by following the FDNY's winter fire safety guidance at www.fdnysmart.orgJoin DSNY's team of Emergency Snow Shovelers and earn $30 per hour clearing pedestrian infrastructure of snow and ice. Register at nyc.gov/snowemployProperty owners are responsible for clearing a four-foot-wide path on their sidewalks to allow safe passage for wheelchairs and strollers. Make sure your shovels and other equipment are ready before the first storm.

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