NYC Investigation Reveals Poor Building Conditions Before Brooklyn Collapse

City records show visible cracks and poor conditions at 1321 Flatbush Ave prior to the Wednesday collapse that killed eight people. Officials are investigating the excavation site.

City records indicate that officials were aware of significant structural issues at a Brooklyn apartment building before it collapsed on Wednesday, killing eight people and injuring 17. The pre-construction inspection conducted in March identified visible cracks on three sides of the three-story structure at 1321 Flatbush Avenue, noting that the north wall was in poor condition.

City Records Show Visible Structural Defects

A pre-construction inspection of the adjacent property at 2625 Bedford Avenue revealed that the neighboring building had visible cracks on its north, west, and east facades, as well as on the sidewalk. While the roof was assessed as being in good condition, the west and east facades were rated as fair despite the evident damage. The north facade, however, was marked as poor, indicating a wide range of major deficiencies.

Also read Deed-theft fraudster who cheated poor 83-year-old woman out of NYC brownstone learns his fate

These findings were part of an application for a plan to construct a nine-story building on the excavation site. The city has only approved a three-story structure so far. The inspection report highlighted the severity of the structural issues present before the tragic event occurred.

Mayor Launches Comprehensive Safety Sweep

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that a comprehensive investigation into the collapse has begun, led by the Department of Buildings and law enforcement. He stated that the tragedy demands a thorough examination of both the construction site and the building that fell. The investigation aims to determine the exact cause and share findings with the public.

Advertisement

Mamdani revealed that five main entities are involved with the construction site and are associated with approximately 100 other sites across the city. The Department of Buildings commenced immediate safety sweeps of these additional locations on Thursday. The owner of the site is a limited liability company run by Robert Fischman and his associates.

Stop-Work Orders and Engineering Concerns

The Department of Buildings issued a stop-work order for the site on March 20, 2026, during the demolition phase. This action was taken after officials found that work was proceeding without adequate overhead protections at neighboring properties. A follow-up inspection on April 23 confirmed that work had resumed in violation of the order, though concerns were addressed and work resumed on May 8.

A complaint filed with the Department of Buildings on Wednesday suggests that the support of excavation drawings showed a cut extending approximately 8 feet below the adjacent property grade. The complainant expressed concern that the subcontractor may have excavated too much area along the neighboring foundation at once, rather than following the approved sequence.

Developer Responses and Ongoing Probe

Robert Fischman had sent letters to adjoining buildings regarding the construction, using a phone number linked to Berkoff Supplies, a Brooklyn hardware store. Newsweek attempted to contact Fischman via voicemail and email but received no response before publication. The engineer who applied for the excavation permit, LMW Engineering Group, was also contacted via email on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Commissioner Ahmed Tigani confirmed to local media that workers were excavating on the site in the hours leading up to the collapse. A full stop-work order has now been issued. The developer sought to dig down a maximum of 14 feet to build a 56,000-square-foot mixed-use building with 64 residential units.