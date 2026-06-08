NYC imposes stringent security as Trump becomes 1st sitting U.S. president to attend NBA Finals game

The security for Game 3 between the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs and the scene around the arena more closely resembled New Year's Eve in Times Square, and for fans, it might seem more akin to a trip to the airport.

Donald Trump will become the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game, turning Madison Square Garden into a high-security zone with airport-style screening and multi-block perimeters.

Knicks fans face two-hour early arrival times, ticket checkpoints, magnetometers and a no-bag policy, while NYPD and Secret Service shift the popular outdoor watch party to Bryant Park. The unprecedented security coincides with a long-awaited Knicks Finals return, as resale tickets soar past $6,000 and fans improvise citywide watch spots to keep sharing the team’s run.

Donald Trump is set to be the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game, bringing strict security measures that will require New York Knicks fans to navigate an extensive safety perimeter around Madison Square Garden and an expected lengthy wait to get inside the building. The security for Game 3 between the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs and the scene around the arena more closely resembled New Year’s Eve in Times Square, and for fans, it might seem more akin to a trip to the airport.

They were asked to get to the game two hours early and will be required to provide a ticket to get past various checkpoints along with passing through a TSA-style magnetometer. Trump’s appearance led the New York Police Department and Secret Service to establish a multi-block security perimeter around the arena, cancel a watch party outside and institute a no-bag policy for ticket-holders.

Fans had gathered around the Garden to watch games during this playoff run, during which the Knicks have won 13 games in a row to reach the final for the first time since 1999 and move two victories from their first NBA title since 1973.

“The NYPD in coordination with the Secret Service made the decision for Game 3, where we have a presidential visit, that we could not support watch parties right outside of the Garden,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference Monday. “We are looking forward to bringing back watch parties for Game 4.

But I think New Yorkers are used to presidents coming to town, and they understand that that generally means lockdowns of areas and that’s what you’re going to see tonight at the Garden. ” Trump has attended several major sporting events in his time as president, and the security measures have created major hassles for fans.

Thousands of fans missed the start of last year’s U.S. Open men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner because of lengthy security lines. Even though the U.S. Tennis Association pushed back the start of the match by a half-hour, many fans still couldn’t get in because added measures meant that they had to go through screening not only when they arrived at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center but again in front of the steps into Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Trump watched from a suite.

Asked his thoughts on Trump attending, Knicks center Mitchell Robinson said: “Cool, I guess. We can still get out there and play who’s here and who’s not. ”It was already hard enough for Knicks fans to get inside Madison Square Garden because of astronomical ticket prices. The get-in price for a ticket is higher than the average cost of monthly rent in New York, surging over $6,000.

The best seats are tens of thousands of dollars. Mamdani said he bought his ticket for about $1,000 directly from Madison Square Garden. The difficulty of seeing the game in-person has prompted fans to crowd bars, streets and watch parties all over the city. The watch party near the Garden has become a major event all through the playoffs, but with Trump attending, that event will be moved a few blocks away outside the security perimeter, at Bryant Park.

“We improvise,” said Knicks guard Jose Alvarado, who is a New York native. “We’re New Yorkers. We’re going to find a way to watch a game, and that’s what we’re doing. ”Rebuilding L.A.

: How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Eighteen months after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, survivors are rebuilding — not alone, but together. On Poppyfields Drive in Altadena, Whitney Haggins and at least 6 of her neighbors are leading the way. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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NYC imposes stringent security as Trump becomes 1st sitting US president to attend NBA Finals gameDonald Trump is set to be the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game. Trump is expected to be at Madison Square Garden on Monday night for Game 3 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

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NYC imposes stringent security as Trump becomes 1st sitting US president to attend NBA Finals gameDonald Trump is set to be the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game.

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NYC imposes stringent security as Trump becomes 1st sitting US president to attend NBA Finals gameDonald Trump is set to be the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game.

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NYC imposes stringent security as Trump becomes 1st sitting US president to attend NBA Finals gameDonald Trump is set to be the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game

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