NYC House hopeful urged booted illegal migrant to try to sneak back into US

The pol expressed hope that the illegal migrant and his family found “the best smuggler they could afford” to bring him back to the United States.

A lefty House hopeful running an anti- ICE campaign in New York City once urged a booted illegal Mexican migrant to dodge US laws again by sneaking back into the country.in his bid to unseat Congresswoman Grace Meng in New York’s 6th Congressional District, recently pushing his policies farther and farther to the left of the incumbent.

The Dem’s troubling comments involving the migrant were made during a 2020 Columbia University seminar series, where Park was asked about his time as a diplomat.

“In June 2012, about a little over a year into my first tour, I interviewed one aspiring immigrant. His name was Brian Rio. He was 13 years old, and he was a dreamer. He was born in Mexico,” Park said.

“I closed the gates of America to him,’’ Park said, apparently referring to his position as a diplomat in a government in which such lying is illegal.was recently arrested for blocking a building entrance at a pro-worker May Day protest on Wall Street — specifically expressed hope that Rio and his family found “the best smuggler they could afford” to bring him back to the United States. “It still angers me that our incoherent immigration laws could deny a child legal status in the only home he ever knew.

“In Congress, I’ll fight for a pathway for citizenship for dreamers like Brian and every other immigrant in this country. ” There is little available polling data to gauge how Park will perform against seven-term incumbent Meng, although he has a robust social-media following of more than 63,000, while Meng has just 5,000.

Meng has already clutched strong backing from union groups, including the District Council of Carpenters and the Unite Here Local 100, which represents about 17,000 workers across Big Apple hotels.





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