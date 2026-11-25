Explore top New York City winter art exhibits and seasonal shows including the Nutcracker, Rockettes, and major museum installations running through March 2024.

The winter season in New York City is officially underway, offering a rich array of indoor cultural events, art exhibits, and seasonal performances. From the historic stages of Lincoln Center to the galleries of Manhattan, major institutions have launched their annual holiday programming. These events provide residents and visitors with diverse opportunities to celebrate the season through classical ballet, iconic dance spectaculars, and contemporary art installations.

Classic Ballets and Theatrical Performances

George Balanchine's renowned "Nutcracker" performance has returned to the New York City Ballet for the current winter season. Running from the present date until Jan. 3, the production features over 150 dancers and musicians performing this holiday classic. The ballet is structured in two acts, with the first act lasting 49 minutes and the second act running for 41 minutes. This specific production is based on Alexandre Dumas' version of E.T.A. Hoffman's tale, "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King." It premiered at the New York City Ballet on Feb. 2, 1954, and quickly became the institution's biggest box office success.

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Another A Christmas season must-see is the "Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes," which has returned to Radio City Music Hall until Jan. 4. Each performance features 40 Rockettes delivering over 160 iconic high kicks. This year's show includes a brand new contemporary tap piece titled "Ring." Tickets for these performances are available for purchase through the official Radio City Music Hall box office.

For one-night only on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., the nonprofit choir Broadway Inspirational Voices returns with its annual holiday concert, "Joy Resounding." This 90-minute gospel holiday concert explores themes of joy through the lens of Broadway performers. The event celebrates the healing power of music by performing holiday and gospel classics. Audience members and artists alike participate in this whimsical journey of shared celebration.

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Orchestral Concerts and Special Musical Events

The iconic New York Pops, recognized as America's largest independent pop orchestra, will perform at Carnegie Hall on Dec. 18 and 19. Their holiday concert, "Sleigh Bells Ring," begins at 8 p.m. and features classic carols alongside new holiday favorites. The performance will include special guests Derek Klena and Lindsay Mendez to enhance the holiday cheer. Tickets for these Carnegie Hall concerts are available for purchase in advance.

In a unique artistic interpretation of modern cinema, "Brokeback Mountain, the Ballet" is being performed at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. This production follows the romance of Ennis and Jack, two shepherds in the American West before same-sex marriage is legal. Based on Annie Proulx's famed short story, the ballet features music by David Conte and choreography by Pontus Lidberg. Three performances are scheduled at 8 p.m. between Jan. 13 and Jan. 15, with tickets available for purchase.

Museum Exhibitions and Seasonal Traditions

The cherished annual tradition, "Gingerbread NYC: The Great Borough Bake-Off 2026," has returned to the Museum of the City of New York for its fifth year. This exhibit features gingerbread recreations of iconic New York City landmarks created by bakers from across the five boroughs. The display runs from now until Jan. 18. Visitors are encouraged to view the exhibits and cast their vote for the best recreation to determine the "People's Choice" award. Tickets can be purchased on the museum's website or at the door.

"Holiday Express: Toys and Trains from the Jerni Collection" has returned to The New York Historical until March 14. This wintertime favorite showcases model trains, toy stations, and other miniatures. The exhibit portrays the design evolution of these objects from the early 20th century back to World War II. Visitors can explore the collection and participate in special scavenger hunts and train-themed storytimes on select dates. Tickets are available online or at the door.

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Opening on Nov. 21, the Whitney Museum of American Art presents the twenty-fifth anniversary of Artport. This exhibit takes place both online and in a physical gallery, exploring the history and evolution of artists who engage with net art. The exhibition remains on display until March 28. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. This event highlights the continued relevance of digital art practices in contemporary culture.

Cultural Archives and Historical Celebrations

On Dec. 4 at 12 p.m., the Mount Vernon Hotel Museum and Garden hosts a special event titled "Harvests to Holidays: Fall and Winter Festivities in the 1820s and 1830s." Guests learn how the holiday season was celebrated during that historical period. Visitors tour the period rooms at the Mount Vernon Hotel, which previously functioned as a day resort for middle-class families from 1826 to 1833. Tickets for this historical tour are available on the museum's website or at the door.

From Dec. 10 to Jan. 18, guests can view "Virgil Abloh: The Codes" at the Institute of Contemporary Art. This exhibit is dedicated to celebrating the monumental archive of the late designer Virgil Abloh. The gallery displays nearly 1,000 objects spread across 28,000 square feet. The collection examines Abloh's work in fashion, art, architecture, graphic design, music, and cultural production. This comprehensive showcase offers a deep dive into the creative legacy of a defining figure in modern design.