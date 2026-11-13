NYC Health Dept Denies Jewish Group While Approving Anti-Israel Entity

Seven NYC Health Department employees file federal lawsuit alleging discrimination, blocked employee resource group, and retaliatory probes by Mayor Zohran Mamdani administration for mourning Bondi Beach victims.

A federal lawsuit filed in Manhattan alleges that the New York City Department of Health systematically discriminated against Jewish employees by rejecting their resource group application. The complaint claims the agency actively supports other identity-based collectives while blocking Jewish workers from forming their own internal group. This legal action targets policies implemented under Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who took office in January.

The plaintiffs, seven Department of Health employees, argue that the agency denied their group, named HINENU, which means Here we are or Here I am in Hebrew. The group sought to focus on Jewish peoplehood, ancestry, and culture without engaging in religious worship or political advocacy. Agency supervisors rejected the application, claiming employee resource groups cannot be based on religious identity.

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The lawsuit highlights a stark contrast in how the agency treats different groups. The Department of Health has approved an Employee Resource Group for the Indigenous Peoples of Southwest Asia and North Africa, whose charter touches on multiple religious identities. The plaintiffs note this approval undermines the agency's strict interpretation of religious boundaries when applied to Jewish staff.

The legal action accelerated after a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on December 15, 2025. Seven employees emailed eighty-five colleagues to mourn the victims and established an online support space for grieving Jewish staff. This communication was sent using the internal email system provisioned for their emerging group efforts.

Sye-Eun Ahn, the Director of Equal Employment Opportunity at the Department of Health, ordered the group to desist from using its email account. Following this order, Ahn opened a formal investigation into the Jewish group leaders. The investigation included questioning participants about their personal beliefs concerning Zionism and Israel.

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The lawsuit alleges the agency accused the Jewish workers of racial and religious discrimination for their expressions of grief and solidarity with the victims of the Bondi Beach shooting. This probe occurred shortly after the initial rejection of the HINENU application, suggesting a coordinated effort to silence Jewish voices within the department.

The complaint outlines a sustained pattern of hostile programming against Israel and the Jewish community that began after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on the Jewish state. The lawsuit describes posters, flyers, and slogans displayed at workstations across the department that had no connection to the agency's public health mission.

These materials were allegedly encouraged by the official policy and public statements of Mayor Zohran Mamdani since he took office in January. The suit asserts that the Mayor's views on the Israeli state have contributed to an environment of anti-Jewish hostility that permeates the workplace.

The legal filing contrasts the treatment of Jewish employees with the open expression of anti-Israel sentiments by other internal groups. The complaint references a meeting held in the middle of the workday at the department's headquarters in Long Island City.

Members of another group, the Global Oppression and Public Health Working Group, read from a mission statement that included calls for violence against Israelis. A presenter near the beginning of the meeting stated they developed the group in response to the ongoing genocide in Palestine and wished all Israelis were wiped off the earth.

The complaint highlights the double standard where Jewish employees face investigation for mourning victims of terror. Other groups face no such repercussions for expressing hatred toward the Jewish state, according to the legal filing.

Mark Goldfeder, CEO of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, stated that the city told its Jewish employees that every identity counts except theirs. The center then investigated them for grieving, a characterization the plaintiffs argue demonstrates institutional bias.

The plaintiffs are Samuel Cohen, Tabata Kellner, Joanna Micius, Tamar Pacht, Lana Ritterman-McAndrew, Faith Sheiber, and Yuliya Stein. They hold various senior positions within the Department of Health, including nursing directors and public health advisers.

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The 110-page complaint seeks to force the Department of Health to recognize the HINENU group on equal footing with other approved employee resource groups. The plaintiffs argue that City Hall cannot make hostility toward the Jewish people a condition of working for New York.

The case draws attention to the intersection of public health governance and civil rights protections for government employees. By bringing the dispute to Manhattan federal court, the plaintiffs aim to establish a precedent that religious and cultural identity cannot be used as a basis for exclusion.

The outcome of this case will determine whether the New York City Department of Health can maintain its current approach to employee resource groups. It will also decide if the agency must adopt a more neutral stance that protects all Jewish employees from discrimination and retaliation.

The National Jewish Advocacy Center characterized the rejection of the Jewish group as an endorsement of an antisemitic trope. This trope denies the existence of Am Yisrael, or the People of Israel, which is a fundamental element of Jewish identity that exists independently of religious observance.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory damages for alleged discrimination, retaliation, hostile work environment, and violation of equal protection under federal, state, and city laws. The plaintiffs argue that religious and cultural identity cannot be used as a basis for exclusion in public sector employment.

The legal filing serves as a direct challenge to the current equity policies implemented by the Mamdani administration. Critics claim these policies prioritize political ideology over inclusive workplace standards for all employees.

The case has already drawn significant attention to the treatment of Jewish workers in New York City public agencies. The plaintiffs hope their legal action will force transparency and accountability in how the Department of Health manages internal employee groups.