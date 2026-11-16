NYC finally reclaims crown at annual BagelFest: ‘We stuck to our guns and it paid off’

They’re the cream (cheese) of the crop.

Think of it as the Super Bowl, with schmear: The 7th annual BagelFest took over NYC this past weekend, bringing togetherThe festivities culminated in a heated showdown at Citi Field, where 30 acclaimed bakers from five countries and 10 states went head-to-head for the ultimate bragging rights: World’s Best Bagel.

After back-to-back wins for Dallas’ Starship Bagel in 2023 and 2025, the bagel crown is officially back where it belongs: New York City. took home the gold in this year’s prestigious Best Bagel category, earning the title through expert blind judging and people’s choice voting based onAnd it did so by sticking to the classics. The Ess-a-Bagel team celebrates winning the Best Bagel award at BagelFest at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. , on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

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The 50-year-old NYC institution won over judges with its traditional bagel, the same style it’s been serving since an Austrian baking family first opened its doors in 1976.

“We have a traditional bagel and we know people love it,” Nathan Turtledove, F&B Strategy and Operations Leader at Ess-A-Bagel, told The Post. “It tells you that even with all of the innovation in the industry, which is a great thing, people still love an old-school New York bagel. We stuck to our guns and it paid off. ”Stefano Giovannini for NY Post“On the one hand, there’s competition, but more than anything, we’re all friends.

We understand the day-in, day-out of the industry. ” Meanwhile, California-based Rise Bagels took home gold in three of the fest’s coveted categories: People’s Choice, Best Beyond the Boroughs, and Rising Star. Hailing from Irvine, Rise submitted a lip-smacking salted sesame bagel that overflows with blueberry pie filling, ube schmear, mango passion fruit ganache, and, last but not least, coconut.

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“At Rise, we focus on making small-batch bagels that are lighter and crispier than traditional bagels,” Park said. “The lighter bagels are a great canvas for us to showcase globally inspired flavors and California’s amazing produce. ”Stefano Giovannini for NY Post Park’s California-based bagel shop was one of 30 nationwide that went head-to-head for top-of-the-rack honors during the final round of competition on Sunday.

Hailing from India to Ireland, 2026’s roster of competing bagels served up an array of unique offerings, including a Miso bagel with Sichuan whitefish salad and thin cucumber slices from NYC’s Bagel Joint. Dallas may have missed out on the Best Bagel crown, but Starship Bagel still had plenty to celebrate, snagging gold in the Best Bagel Sandwich category.

Its over-the-top Chicago Style Lox Dog piled rolled ACME nova lox onto a poppy seed bagel bun, then loaded it up with luscious mustard, thin-sliced tomato, diced white onion, a pickle spear, neon-green relish, celery salt, and sport pepper. Not a bad consolation prize! There was also a lip-smacking variation with chicken liver pâté, Manischewitz reduction, pickled radish, and caramelized onion on a rye bagel from Detroit, Michigan shop Bev’s.

“Everything around food comes down to ritual, and bagels are the most quintessential way New Yorkers spend their mornings,” the chef and author Jake Cohen told the Post. Cohen, who is the author of, served as one of BagelFest’s expert judges, tasting dozens of bagels in order to find the bite that reigned supreme. When it comes to a standout bagel, Cohen said it all comes down to tradition and technique — and a little TLC.

“My favorites tend to be ones that are hand rolled and kettle boiled, and of course it has to be done with love and attention to the craft,” he told The Post. This year’s BagelFest comes at a time when the humble bagel is surging in popularity and becoming big business.

Just last week, Moonrise Bagels, which specializes in stuffed bagels and has brick-and-mortar shops in Greenwich Village as well as upstate, became a hit onPopular NYC minichains including Pop-Up Bagels and Greenberg Bagels have also been wooing lines down the block.that its landlord nearly evicted the shop due to the constant lines.

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“We are in the early stages of what I believe is a bagel revolution,” said BagelFest founder Sam Silverman, alluding to the bagel boom. “I think in this age of the internet, it has broken down the barriers that used to prevent people from learning how to make bagels and marketing their food. “All over the world, entrepreneurs and bakers see that there’s no good bagel in their local community.

” According to Silverman, as a result, “they are teaching themselves how to make them through YouTube, Reddit, TikTok, Instagram, then opening businesses and getting amazing reception from their local communities, and they’re growing like crazy. ” Still, as Silverman pointed out, “Bagels are a tough business. It’s very labor intensive and it’s all about early mornings. ”Among the newer players on the bagel scene is Peoria, Illinois-based Bright Side Kitchen, another contestant at this year’s fest.

Stefano Giovannini for NY Post “Our owner lived in Queens and wanted to bring good bagels to Illinois,” Bright Side’s Ciara Campbell told The Post.

“We’re the only bagel shop for a good couple of hours. It got to the point where we’d bring 300 bagels to a farmers market and sell out in two hours. ” Bright Side was among the participants in the festival’s Growth Lab, an ancillary BagelFest event designed to bring together a baker’s dozen of up-and-coming bagel shops. Closer to home, Stamford, Connecticut-based Bite Club, founded by Kristi DeSimone and Rodrigo Suarez earlier this year, specializes in sourdough bagels.

“I’ve been baking for a long time, but took the leap and started making bagels,” said DeSimone, who says sourdough makes her version stand apart. “It makes them light, but sourdough can be a little finicky: you have to make sure it’s at the right temperature, and that it’s fermented long enough. ” The Ess-a-Bagel team celebrates winning the Best Bagel award at BagelFest at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. , on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Bev Wilpon of Ess-a-Bagel serves bagel samples during the New York BagelFest. Will Sacks of Bagel Joint holds the Schmear of the Year trophy during the New York BagelFest. Stefano Giovannini for NY PostAndrew Hazen, owner and CEO of Bagel Boss, stands with a bagel display.