NYC Ferries to become floating classrooms for 10000 students yearly starting next September

A partnership between NYC Ferry, the Billion Oyster Project, the city Economic Development Corporation and Hornblower Group will turn ferries into floating science classrooms on school days, aiming to serve about 10000 students annually.

New York City public school students will soon trade their classrooms for the decks of NYC Ferries, launching a floating classroom initiative that aims to bring about 10000 students aboard each year.

The program was officially unveiled Monday at Brooklyn Bridge Park, with leaders calling it a testament that the entire city can be a classroom. The partnership brings together the Billion Oyster Project, NYC Ferry, the New York City Economic Development Corporation and the Hornblower Group. It is slated to start next September and will operate on school days from Labor Day through Memorial Day. Up to two voyages will run each day, accommodating approximately 300 students and teachers per trip.

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The 90-minute educational trips will take place during off-peak ferry travel hours on school days throughout the academic year, using existing capacity. Some of the most meaningful learning happens beyond the walls of a school, said Jeanny Pak, COO of the city Economic Development Corporation. She said the program is a way to get more use of existing infrastructure to educate and empower the next generation.

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NYC Ferry Partnership Uses Off-Peak Capacity

We are taking our beloved NYC Ferries transportation system that connects neighborhoods through our waterways and using it to create educational opportunities and open pathways for young people, Pak added. There is a lot of people that are relying on NYC Ferry every single day, but during those off-peak hours, we have a little bit more capacity and this is a great opportunity to use it, said James Wong, executive director of NYC Ferry.

Once aboard the repurposed ferries, students will break into small groups where educators from the Billion Oyster Project will lead age-appropriate activities about marine life, climate resilience and the people and industries that keep the harbor moving. From flipping through nautical charts to testing water quality and viewing live organisms, students will get hands-on learning opportunities.

We will bring on live oysters and some other little critters that they can get close to and identify, said Ann Fraioli, director of education at the Billion Oyster Project. When you are on the water, you see the city from a new and different perspective, and you see this extraordinary ecosystem that we have here in New York City, Fraioli said.

Billion Oyster Project Leads Harbor Lessons

Thousands of students will have the opportunity to see New York in a whole new way, said Pete Malinowski, president and CEO of the Billion Oyster Project. For over a decade, the Billion Oyster Project has brought harbor-focused curriculum and hands-on experience to more than 66000 students. With a goal of engaging one million students by 2030, the group hopes ferry-based classrooms can annually welcome 10000 students.

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The initiative works in tandem with the New York Harbor School, a maritime-focused public high school on Governors Island that has helped over 50 graduates become NYC Ferry captains and deckhands. Sara Soto, a senior at the school, said she hopes to become a marine biologist. It is definitely like an experience that opens like your eye, and like your imagination, and how you perceive the city, Soto said.

Fellow senior Jocsan Rojas, a Sunset Park, Brooklyn, native, is now studying vessel operations after an early introduction to the Billion Oyster Project sparked his interest. It is important to let people know about the opportunities they have, Rojas said. I know a lot of people from Sunset and my background do not know and like they are shocked when they hear you take a boat to school every day.

Harbor School Opens Maritime Careers

Michael Hojnacki, principal of New York Harbor School, said introducing students to careers on the water can open doors to careers they may not have previously considered. Maritime careers are a big industry. It is booming right now, from being ship captains, deck hands to building ships, building submarines, welding underwater, Hojnacki said. Brooklyn City Council Member Lincoln Restler said the Harbor School model proved the interest is there.

Stefano Chiampo, an environmental educator at the Billion Oyster Project, has been training to help lead the educational voyages. It is just one of the most moving things to just see what we have created and all this stuff on land from a boat, Chiampo said. Educators interested in bringing their students aboard can contact the program. The floating classroom builds on the Billion Oyster Project mission to restore oyster reefs and use New York Harbor as a living laboratory.