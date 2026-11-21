A Turn To Tara review of city records shows excavation-related summonses rose 12.5 percent while a NYC Department of Buildings unit was disbanded, as documents reveal years of unrepaired cracks at the Brooklyn building that collapsed and killed eight people.

Excavation-related summonses in New York City climbed to 847 in 2025 from 753 in 2023, a 12.5 percent increase, according to a Turn To Tara review of city records.

In Brooklyn the increase was even higher, rising more than 13 percent over the same period. The figures emerged from an investigation that examined city records and interviews and is raising questions about how excavation sites are monitored in New York City after the Nov. 11 collapse of a Brooklyn apartment building killed eight people. The city created a highly specialized excavation unit in 2007 to inspect construction sites and identify dangerous hazards before problems escalated.

Also read WATCH: New MTA bus video shows moment of deadly Brooklyn building collapse

City Disbands Specialized Excavation Unit

According to a Turn To Tara review of city documents, that standalone unit was disbanded in 2018 and its responsibilities were folded into broader construction safety enforcement teams. The Department of Buildings website says the agency still conducts random excavation audits. But the Turn To Tara team is investigating how often those inspections take place, who conducts them, and whether the Brooklyn site was ever audited before the collapse.

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Damage along the Flatbush building brick facade was visible as early as 2011 and grew more pervasive in later years, according to a review of Google Earth images. Yet there is no public record of the Department of Buildings issuing fines, warnings or even documenting the facade shoddy shape at that time. Instead, the agency wrote a series of summonses for illegally hanging a sign that read, This Could Be Your Ad.

After a site visit in May 2019, DOB inspectors issued 13 summonses to landlord Olufemi Falade for improperly displaying the sign along the north side of 1321 Flatbush Ave. , the same section of the building that crumbled next to an adjacent construction site under excavation, agency records show. Councilwoman Joann Ariola, a Queens Republican, called it a travesty that city building inspectors overlooked the building obvious structural decay for many years.

The DOB saw these cracks years ago and did nothing about it, yet City Hall keeps telling us to trust the agencies and accept less oversight, she said. Now we have a tragedy. She added that agencies care about easy summonses and political agendas rather than public safety, and that there needs to be more accountability across the board.

Numerous real estate experts said the building damage might have fallen through the cracks of government bureaucracy because the DOB is too understaffed to handle development projects throughout New York City. A city-based real estate lawyer said inspectors are spread thin, only look at the subject of a complaint and then move on. The source added that the owner of the building that collapsed should have acted to deal with the crack, calling it clear negligence.

Inspection Reports Warned of Structural Risks

An NYC-based engineer who asked not to be named said many buildings have cracks and nothing comes of them, but if construction work is being done they should be flagged and monitored. In the past year the DOB also failed to act on damning reports prepared by private firms that warned of potential structural issues with the building.

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A geotechnical report prepared for a project to raze a one-story building next door at 2625 Bedford Avenue and replace it with a three-story mixed-use development warned that if cracks on nearby buildings such as 1321 Flatbush Ave. are identified in the pre-construction survey, they should be monitored with gauges to determine possible growth of any cracks. Movement or crack monitoring gauges are measuring tools typically used on construction projects to track tiny shifts and deformations in buildings, retaining walls or soil, so engineers can spot instability and intervene before a collapse happens.

The report, prepared by Queens-based International Geotechnical/Structural Lab Inc., was filed with the DOB. In March, Brooklyn-based Quiver League released a pre-construction inspection report, also filed with the DOB, that alerted Yossi Kopfstein, executive vice president of construction contractor Promont NYC, to potential dangers. The building was described as in poor condition with noticeable cracks.

Department of Buildings Issues Stop-Work Orders

The DOB refused to answer questions about why its inspectors never cited the structural damage at the site until it was too late, or about enforcement measures to get it fixed. It also declined to say whether the building had gauges to monitor further damage during excavation work next door. DOB Commissioner Ahmed Tigani, appointed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani in January, said in a statement that an investigation into the collapse remains ongoing.

The agency is doing everything we can to understand exactly how this collapse occurred, so that the responsible parties can be held to account, he said. Two weeks after Quiver issued its report, the DOB issued a stop-work order and a $2,500 fine for failing to provide proper overhead protection for neighboring properties.

In April, a DOB inspector determined that N Tech Design, which Fischman hired for demolition at the site, ignored the stop-work order by working anyway; the company was fined $10,000. After N Tech paid off the fine, the DOB greenlit construction to continue and never addressed the obvious foundation problems next door.